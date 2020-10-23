Deadlines to remember for the election

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With more people than ever voting early and absentee, the Brown County Clerk put together this list of deadlines for voters to remember if they want their vote to count on election day, November 3. Be sure to confirm deadlines with the municipal clerk’s office where you live.

All voters in Wisconsin can request an absentee ballot be mailed to them for any reason. Voters must be registered before they can request an absentee ballot. Voters may request their absentee ballot in writing. To request an absentee ballot on MyVote.wi.gov click here. You must provide a photo ID with your absentee ballot request, more information on photo ID can be found here.

All voters must provide a Proof of Residence document when registering to vote by mail, in-person in the clerk’s office, or at the polls on Election Day.

