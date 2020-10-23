Deadlines to remember for the election
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With more people than ever voting early and absentee, the Brown County Clerk put together this list of deadlines for voters to remember if they want their vote to count on election day, November 3. Be sure to confirm deadlines with the municipal clerk’s office where you live.
All voters in Wisconsin can request an absentee ballot be mailed to them for any reason. Voters must be registered before they can request an absentee ballot. Voters may request their absentee ballot in writing. To request an absentee ballot on MyVote.wi.gov click here. You must provide a photo ID with your absentee ballot request, more information on photo ID can be found here.
All voters must provide a Proof of Residence document when registering to vote by mail, in-person in the clerk’s office, or at the polls on Election Day.
- October 20, 2020, possibly through November 1, 2020 - Deadline for In-Person Absentee - Voters can possibly request and vote an absentee ballot in-person in their municipal clerk’s office through November 1, 2020. Office hours vary by municipality. Some municipal offices may not offer additional in-person absentee hours. Please contact your municipal clerk for absentee voting hours.
- October 29, 2020 @ 5:00 p.m. - Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot - Regular and Permanent Overseas Voters - If you are a regular or a Permanent Overseas Voter, your absentee ballot request must be received by your municipal clerk no later than 5:00 p.m. on October 29, 2020.
- October 30, 2020 @ 5:00 p.m. - Deadline to Register in Your Municipal Clerk’s Office- Voters may register in-person in their municipal clerk’s office during the clerk’s business hours until 5:00 p.m. on October 30, 2020. Find your Municipal Clerk’s Contact Information here.
- October 30, 2020 @ 5:00 p.m. - Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot-Indefinitely Confined - If a voter is indefinitely confined, your absentee ballot request must be received by your municipal clerk no later than 5:00 p.m. on October 30, 2020.
- November 3, 2020 from 7:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. - Register to Vote at Your Polling Place- Voters can register to vote at their polling place on Election Day, November 3, 2020. Find your Polling Place here.
- November 3, 2020 @ 5:00 p.m. - Deadline for Hospitalized Voters - Voters who are in a hospital may request a ballot be brought to them by an appointed agent if they are hospitalized in the 7 days preceding the election. Hospitalized electors may request an absentee ballot between October 27, 2020 and November 3, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.
- November 3, 2020 @ 5:00 p.m. - Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot-Military - If you are a voter in the military, your absentee ballot request must be received by your municipal clerk no later than 5:00 p.m. on November 3, 2020.
- November 3, 2020 @ 8:00 p.m. - Deadline to Return Absentee Ballot - If you have already received an absentee ballot, you must return your absentee ballot by mail or delivery to your municipal clerk. Your ballot must be received by your municipal clerk no later than 8:00 p.m. on Election Day November 3, 2020.
