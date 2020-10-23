Concern grows for public safety after two shootings Wednesday in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two more shootings on Wednesday in Green Bay bring the total of confirmed shooting incidents to 48 in the city this year.

More than double the police department’s typical number according to Police Chief Andrew Smith.

“It makes me feel kind of anxious because it’s happening around the borders of our actual association boundaries,” said Ann Buchberger, vice president of the Tank Park Neighborhood Association.

The shooting along Ashland Avenue Wednesday afternoon happened about a mile from Buchberger’s home.

She says the neighborhood association is trying to work with police to help deter crime

“We’ve requested to meet with the actual community officers who are assigned to our area here. We’d like to start up a neighborhood watch also,” said Buchberger.

Police continue to work with community partners to deter criminal behavior. They’re even working with the U.S. Attorney’s office on federal charges for suspects involved.

“Federal charges come with significantly longer prison sentences and we’ll do whatever it takes to get these shootings to stop,” said Chief Smith.

Police are looking for one suspect involved in the shooting on Ashland Avenue.

Smith says a majority of the incidents are between two groups of people shooting at each other over petty disagreements. Police are having a hard time connecting those involved in the crimes through solid evidence due to little cooperation from those involved.

A woman and five-year-old child were injured in a second shooting late Wednesday in the 1200 block of Berner Street after police 15 rounds were shot at a vehicle.

“The female was shot in the arm, the male who we believe was the target, was uninjured. The 5-year-old child was injured by spraying glass, caused by gunfire getting shot in the car. It’s a miracle no one was killed,” said Chief Smith.

Police have not identified a suspect in that shooting, but officers believe the two shootings Wednesday are related.

While police continue their investigation, Buchberger is keeping an eye on her neighborhood.

“We do walk around the areas of our boundaries at different times on Saturday to let them [people] know we are visible. We’d also like to have a neighborhood watch where we have captains on blocks that can report,” said Buchberger.

Anyone with information about the shootings are asked to call police.

