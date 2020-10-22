Wisconsin reports fewer coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations Thursday

correction: The average of new coronavirus cases in the last 7 state reports should be 3,881 per day, not 3,795. We inadvertently included an 8th day in our calculation.

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - After days of record deaths, hospitalizations and coronavirus cases, Wisconsin health officials may feel a little more time to breathe after these metrics trended downwards Thursday. Even though these metrics are still high, they were not near the recent record highs.

POSITIVE CASES

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 15,495 test results on Thursday with 3,413 newly confirmed coronavirus cases. That’s the fewest new cases since 3,107 on Oct. 14. Wisconsin has now had 8 straight reports with daily totals over 3,000.

New cases were identified in 71 of the 72 counties. The lone exception was Adams County.

The positivity rate was 22.03%, which is also the lowest since 21.37% on Oct. 14. It’s important to note that the past two days we’ve seen extremely high positivity rates due to the state upgrading its medical reporting systems over the weekend, so record-keepers were playing catch-up.

By our calculations, te average number of new cases confirmed daily in the last 7 state reports is 3,881 per day [corrected figure]. The state reports the 7-day average for the positivity rate is now 23.0%. Both of those metrics are at all-time highs.

The positivity rate including multiple tests of the same people fell one-tenth of a point from 12.3 to 12.2%. Action 2 News will continue to emphasize the state’s summary statistics counting each person once no matter how many times they’re tested. This is the standard method used by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its federal reporting and is a better indication of the spread of the coronavirus in a community. For data including all of the results for people tested multiple times, visit the DHS website.

DEATHS

The state added more than 100 COVID-19 deaths in 3 days -- a record pace. It was 1,600 on Monday and reached 1,703 on Thursday with the passing off 22 more COVID-19 patients. That’s below the 7-day average of 27.

Deaths were reported in Clark, Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Grant, Kewaunee, La Crosse (2), Manitowoc, Marathon, Milwaukee (2), Oconto, Outagamie, Portage, Racine, Shawano (2), Vilas, Washington (2) and Waukesha (2) counties. Vernon County’s death total was revised from 3 to 2.

The death rate held steady at 0.92% of all COVID-19 cases after rising Wednesday for the first time since a decline began in June. The national mortality rate from COVID-19 is about 0.66%. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday that COVID-19 was a factor in 9.15% of all deaths in the United States from February 1 through October 17.

At the time of this writing, Johns Hopkins University has 222,766 COVID-19 deaths reported in the United States. For comparison we’ve inserted that figure into the CDC’s leading causes of deaths in 2017, the latest comprehensive report available.

Rank Cause of death Deaths 1 Diseases of heart 647,457 2 Malignant neoplasms (cancer) 599,108 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) 222,766 3 Accidents (unintentional injuries, including motor vehicle crashes) 169,936 4 Chronic lower respiratory diseases 160,201 5 Cerebrovascular diseases (stroke) 146,383 6 Alzheimer disease 121,404 7 Diabetes mellitus (diabetes) 83,564 8 Influenza and pneumonia 55,672 9 Nephritis, nephrotic syndrome and nephrosis (kidney disease) 50,633 10 Intentional self-harm (suicide) 47,173

ACTIVE CASES

The percentage of active cases in Wisconsin fell for the first time since this surge began, from 21.1 to 20.9% of all cases. That still means more than 1 in 5 people ever diagnosed with coronavirus in Wisconsin was diagnosed within the last 30 days and hasn’t been medically cleared. The state now lists 38,852 active cases and 145,509 people considered recovered.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Another 151 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the past 24 hour period. To date, 9,855 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment and at this pace will cross the 10,000 milestone Friday or Saturday. The 7-day average is almost 162 new patients per day.

We won’t know the current number of hospitalizations until later Thursday afternoon. Wednesday, the number of patients in hospitals, including intensive care, slipped from all-time highs. There were 1,190 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, with 299 of them in ICU. Since February, more than 1 in 20 people who tested positive for the coronavirus (5.3%) had COVID-19 symptoms that required hospitalization.

Wednesday, the first -- and so far only -- patient was admitted to the alternate care facility (ACF) set up at the Wisconsin State Fair Park near Milwaukee. To protect patient privacy, the DHS won’t say where the patient is from. The facility opened a week ago with the intent of handling an overflow at hospitals around the state by receiving patients who are closer to discharge but not quite healthy enough, to make room for people with more serious conditions. The facility is funded through the CARES Act; there’s no charge to patients or their insurers for being transported to and from their home area hospitals or receiving care at the ACF.

HOSPITAL READINESS

The Wisconsin Hospital Association lists 11,312 beds in the state’s 143 hospitals. Wednesday, the latest data available, 14.8% of all medical beds were open, including 13.3% of beds in intensive care units.

Out of the 853 beds in the 13 hospitals in the 8-county Fox Valley Region, 8.6% of all beds were open, including 16.3% of ICU beds. The hospitals were caring for 131 COVID-19 patients, 21 of them in ICU.

Out of the 956 beds in the 10 hospitals in the 7-county Northeast Region, 12.8% of all medical beds were open, including 8.9% of beds in ICU. The hospitals were caring for 166 COVID-19 patients, including 52 in ICU.

Prevea CEO/president Dr. Ashok Rai cautioned on Action 2 News This Morning last week that an open bed isn’t necessarily an available bed if the hospital doesn’t have the staffing to support a patient in it (see related story). For this reason, we’re using the term “open” more frequently than “available,” even though that’s the WHA’s terminology.

THURSDAY’S COUNTY CASE NUMBERS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold)

Wisconsin

Adams - 425 cases (4 deaths)

Ashland - 251 cases (+5) (3 deaths)

Barron - 895 cases (+37) (6 deaths)

Bayfield - 192 cases (+6) (1 death)

Brown - 13,966 cases (+321) (87 deaths)

Buffalo - 226 cases (+7) (3 deaths)

Burnett - 286 cases (+4) (6 deaths)

Calumet - 2,452 cases (+79) (11 deaths)

Chippewa - 1,279 cases (+64) (7 deaths)

Clark – 738 cases (+24) (14 deaths) (+1)

Columbia – 1,575 cases (+41) (5 deaths) (+1)

Crawford – 308 cases (+8)

Dane – 13,315 cases (+194) (47 deaths) (+1)

Dodge – 3,379 cases (+199) (24 deaths) (+1)

Door - 695 cases (+27) (4 deaths)

Douglas - 715 cases (+8) (1 death)

Dunn - 929 cases (+29) (1 death)

Eau Claire - 2,850 cases (+67) (12 deaths)

Florence - 198 cases (+12) (6 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 3,835 cases (+94) (19 deaths)

Forest - 417 cases (+4) (10 deaths)

Grant – 1,688 cases (+42) (28 deaths) (+1)

Green - 855 cases (+9) (5 deaths)

Green Lake - 653 cases (+21) (2 deaths)

Iowa - 407 cases (+6) (1 death)

Iron - 177 cases (+7) (1 death)

Jackson - 326 cases (+17) (1 death)

Jefferson - 2,380 cases (+24) (10 deaths)

Juneau - 707 cases (+14) (4 deaths)

Kenosha – 4,603 cases (+46) (74 deaths)

Kewaunee - 981 cases (+13) (6 deaths) (+1)

La Crosse – 3,961 cases (+54) (17 deaths) (+2)

Lafayette - 478 case (+7) (1 death)

Langlade - 774 cases (+20) (8 deaths)

Lincoln - 649 cases (+32) (5 deaths)

Manitowoc – 2,385 cases (+38) (9 deaths) (+1)

Marathon - 3,859 cases (+160) (40 deaths) (+1)

Marinette - 1,532 cases (+30) (11 deaths)

Marquette - 556 cases (+19) (2 deaths)

Menominee - 257 cases (+5)

Milwaukee – 37,082 (+376) (561 deaths) (+2)

Monroe - 1,007 cases (+18) (4 deaths)

Oconto - 1,942 cases (+65) (9 deaths) (+1)

Oneida - 1,072 cases (+47) (8 deaths)

Outagamie – 8,294 cases (+111) (56 deaths) (+1)

Ozaukee - 2,001 cases (+9) (23 deaths)

Pepin – 112 cases (+10)

Pierce – 639 cases (+20) (7 deaths)

Polk – 454 cases (+9) (2 deaths)

Portage - 2,433 cases (+36) (19 deaths) (+1)

Price - 317 cases (+18)

Racine - 6,616 cases (+41) (106 deaths) (+1)

Richland - 415 cases (+11) (6 deaths)

Rock – 4,455 cases (+163) (39 deaths)

Rusk - 165 cases (+5) (1 death)

Sauk – 1,535 cases (+24) (7 deaths)

Sawyer - 353 cases (+3) (1 death)

Shawano – 2,135 cases (+42) (17 deaths) (+2)

Sheboygan - 4,101 cases (+106) (22 deaths)

St. Croix - 1,582 cases (+32) (9 deaths)

Taylor - 407 cases (+12) (7 deaths)

Trempealeau - 922 cases (+12) (2 deaths)

Vernon - 454 cases (+4) (2 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Vilas - 479 cases (+20) (5 deaths) (+1)

Walworth - 3,186 cases (+29) (37 deaths)

Washburn – 212 cases (+6) (2 deaths)

Washington - 4,044 cases (+16) (43 deaths) (+2)

Waukesha – 11,116 cases (+193) (110 deaths) (+2)

Waupaca – 2,116 cases (+51) (36 deaths)

Waushara - 867 cases (+30) (4 deaths)

Winnebago – 7,989 cases (+182) (53 deaths)

Wood - 1,444 cases (+18) (9 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula**

Alger - 78 cases (+1) (1 death)

Baraga - 65 cases (+3) (4 deaths)

Chippewa - 67 cases (+1)

Delta – 964 cases (+48) (20 deaths) (+1)

Dickinson – 518 cases (+25) (14 deaths) (+2)

Gogebic - 233 cases (+9) (1 death)

Houghton – 735 cases (+9) (8 deaths) (+1)

Iron – 366 cases (+13) (20 deaths)

Keweenaw – 17 cases

Luce – 36 cases (+2)

Mackinac - 118 cases (+1)

Marquette - 766 cases (+41) (12 deaths)

Menominee - 576 cases (+17) (3 deaths)

Ontonagon – 72 cases (+3)

Schoolcraft - 56 cases (+3)

* Viewers have asked us why the state has different numbers than what’s reported on some county health department websites. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19 but would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays.

