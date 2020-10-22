Advertisement

Visits with Santa go virtual this year

Calls cost $28 and last up to 10 minutes
(CNN) – Santa Claus is making virtual visits ahead of Christmas.

The website – Chit-Chat with Santa! – allows families to schedule a call with the jolly old elf.

After setting up an appointment, families join Santa online to share their holiday wishes and, of course, chit-chat with Santa.

The calls cost $28 and last up to 10 minutes.

Families can also enjoy “Story Time with Mrs. Claus” or chose a pre-recorded call for families on the go.

