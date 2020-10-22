Advertisement

Remains found on Menominee Reservation identified; man wanted for questioning

Emerson "Kelo" Reed
Emerson "Kelo" Reed(Wisconsin Department of Corrections)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MENOMINEE INDIAN RESERVATION, Wis. (WBAY) - Menominee Tribal Police are looking for a 34-year-old man for questioning in the case of human remains found in a burned vehicle.

The man is identified as 34-year-old Emerson K. “Kelo” Reed. He’s described as a male Native American, 5′6″, 210 pounds. Police believe he may be in the Green Bay area or the Oneida Reservation Area.

If you see him, do not approach him. He has multiple warrants and may be dangerous, police say.

The Wisconsin State Crime Lab identified the remains as Stephanie Greenspon, 24, Green Bay.

On Aug. 19, Menominee Tribal Police were called to a report of an abandoned vehicle on the reservation. The vehicle had been burned. Officers confirmed human remains inside the vehicle.

On Oct. 21, Tribal Police were informed that the remains were Stephanie Greenspon.

If you see Emerson “Kelo” Reed, do not approach him. Call 911.

If you have information about this case, call Menominee Tribal Police at 715-799-3881 or the Milwaukee FBI at 414-276-4684.

Menominee Tribal Police, the FBI and Wisconsin Department of Justice Native American Drug and Gang Initiative are investigating.

