RAIN & THUNDER CONTINUES, SOME WET SNOW FAR NORTH

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Jenny Curtiss
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
As an area of low pressure tracks across the great lakes, rain will continue to fall across Wisconsin, it may be heavy at times and thunder is possible. With plenty of moisture to work with, rain showers will continue to develop along the cold front even into early Friday morning. During that time rainfall amounts may be as much as 1-3″. At times due to the heavy rainfall there may be some ponding or pooling on the roads. In addition, cooler temperatures around and north of Rhinelander will allow some accumulating snow to fall in northcentral Wisconsin.

Gusty northeast wind will cause water to back up into the Bay. The National Weather Service has issued a LAKESHORE FLOOD ADIVOSRY where there may be minor flooding alound the mouth of the Fox, East, Suamico, and Oconto Rivers and Duck Creek. Winds will turn to the north northwest early tomorrow morning ending the flooding threat.

After some dry weather on Saturday, rain develops again on Sunday. Once again northern portions of Wisconsin may see some accumulating snow...stay tuned.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NE/E 10-20 MPH

FRIDAY: N/NW 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Rain may be heavy at times. Thunder possible. Blustery. HIGH: 46

TONIGHT: Rain and thunder... May be heavy. Quite breezy. LOW: 40

FRIDAY: Showers ending. A few flakes NORTH. Still breezy. HIGH: 43 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: Early sunshine, then increasing clouds. HIGH: 39 LOW 31

SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain developing. Wet snow NORTHWEST. HIGH: 40 LOW: 31

MONDAY: Chance of a morning wintry mix. Breezy with decreasing afternoon clouds. HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Cold and brisk. HIGH: 38 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. A blustery day. HIGH: 41

