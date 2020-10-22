RAIN & THUNDER CONTINUES, SOME WET SNOW FAR NORTH

A variety of weather problems into morning...

Most of the area will see rain. The rain will be heavy at times (up to another 2″) and will be accompanied with occasional thunder. Severe storms are not expected, but some spots could have some tiny hail. Meanwhile, farther NORTH some snow and wintry mix will continue until midnight or so. A total of 2-5″ of snow will be possible there. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is posted for Florence and Forest Counties northward into the U.P. of Michigan until 1am. Even a little south of the Advisory, some occasional mixing will be possible.

Also tonight, it will turn windy with gusts approaching 30 mph. LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY is posted for coastal areas of Brown, Oconto, and Marinette Counties until 4am Friday. High wave action could bring some beach erosion. Additionally, some water could pile up in the lower end of the Bay resulting in some localized flooding.

Blustery winds will slowly subside Friday. It will be mostly cloudy and chilly with just a few spotty rain or snow showers. Saturday will be dry with a few sunny breaks... Sunday brings the next round of rain, mix and/or snow. That slippery combination will linger into the start of the work week, so for some the drive into work Monday MAY be slow. Keep checking back for more updates.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: N-NW 10-25 MPH

SATURDAY: NW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Rain and thunder... May be heavy. Some snow or mix FAR north. Quite breezy. LOW: 40

FRIDAY: Showers ending. A few flakes NORTH. Still breezy. HIGH: 43 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: Early sunshine, then increasing clouds. HIGH: 40 LOW 29

SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain developing. Wet snow NORTHWEST. HIGH: 39 LOW: 29

MONDAY: Chance of a morning wintry mix. Breezy with decreasing afternoon clouds. HIGH: 39 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Cold and brisk. HIGH: 40 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. A blustery day. SMALL CHANCE of a rain/snow shower. HIGH: 42 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: A changeable sky. HIGH: 42

