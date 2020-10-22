Advertisement

RAIN & THUNDER CONTINUES, SOME WET SNOW FAR NORTH

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A variety of weather problems into morning...

Most of the area will see rain. The rain will be heavy at times (up to another 2″) and will be accompanied with occasional thunder. Severe storms are not expected, but some spots could have some tiny hail. Meanwhile, farther NORTH some snow and wintry mix will continue until midnight or so. A total of 2-5″ of snow will be possible there. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is posted for Florence and Forest Counties northward into the U.P. of Michigan until 1am. Even a little south of the Advisory, some occasional mixing will be possible.

Also tonight, it will turn windy with gusts approaching 30 mph. LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY is posted for coastal areas of Brown, Oconto, and Marinette Counties until 4am Friday. High wave action could bring some beach erosion. Additionally, some water could pile up in the lower end of the Bay resulting in some localized flooding.

Blustery winds will slowly subside Friday. It will be mostly cloudy and chilly with just a few spotty rain or snow showers. Saturday will be dry with a few sunny breaks... Sunday brings the next round of rain, mix and/or snow. That slippery combination will linger into the start of the work week, so for some the drive into work Monday MAY be slow. Keep checking back for more updates.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: N-NW 10-25 MPH

SATURDAY: NW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Rain and thunder... May be heavy. Some snow or mix FAR north. Quite breezy. LOW: 40

FRIDAY: Showers ending. A few flakes NORTH. Still breezy. HIGH: 43 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: Early sunshine, then increasing clouds. HIGH: 40 LOW 29

SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain developing. Wet snow NORTHWEST. HIGH: 39 LOW: 29

MONDAY: Chance of a morning wintry mix. Breezy with decreasing afternoon clouds. HIGH: 39 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Cold and brisk. HIGH: 40 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. A blustery day. SMALL CHANCE of a rain/snow shower. HIGH: 42 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: A changeable sky. HIGH: 42

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

RAIN & THUNDER CONTINUES, SOME WET SNOW FAR NORTH

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jenny Curtiss
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavy Rain

Updated: 8 hours ago
Over the next 24 hours, most of east-central Wisconsin will see 1-3″ of rain.

Forecast

RAINFALL THROUGH TONIGHT MAY BE HEAVY

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Steve Beylon
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Soggy day

Updated: 11 hours ago
Thursday will feature plenty of rain and occasionally some non-severe thunder.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Light rain to the far south tonight, rain more widespread tomorrow

Updated: 18 hours ago
First Alert Forecast: Light rain to the far south tonight, rain more widespread tomorrow

Energy

VIDEO: A breakthrough for solar energy

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
What seems like a simple change could be a game changer

Forecast

A WET THURSDAY

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT
|
By Brad Spakowitz
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Rain develops overnight, storms and gusty winds expected tomorrow

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT
First Alert Forecast: Rain develops overnight, storms and gusty winds expected tomorrow

Forecast

CLOUDY & BRISK TODAY, NEXT WEATHERMAKER TOMORROW

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 1:30 PM CDT
|
By Jenny Curtiss
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the next weathermaker

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:47 AM CDT
Our next weathermaker will arrive into tomorrow... Low pressure will drive widespread soaking rain into northeast Wisconsin.