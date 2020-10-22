Advertisement

Prevea announces free COVID-19 testing regardless of symptoms

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Prevea Health is offering free COVID-19 testing to people with or without symptoms of the virus.

Prevea President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai made the announcement Thursday on Action 2 News This Morning.

“This virus has shown us that some who are infected do not experience any symptoms,” said Dr. Rai. “As our region’s percent positivity rate of COVID-19 continues to be one of highest in the nation, we must take every step possible to control the spread of this virus. With new guidance and additional resources from the state health department, we are now able to offer free testing to anyone at our Green Bay area testing sites until further notice.”

People will need to sign up at the MyPrevea website. You do not have to be a Prevea patient to get a free test.

The online portal will ask you to complete a short assessment and register at one of the Green Bay area testing sites.

Results are available within two-to-four days, according to Prevea.

“There are a limited number of tools available at this time to stop the spread of this virus, and testing is one of them,” said Dr. Rai. “We encourage anyone who would like to be tested at this time to please do so, so that if you are positive, we can provide you the knowledge you need to prevent infecting others. In addition to getting tested, please also continue to avoid large gatherings, do not gather with others from outside your household when possible, wear your mask and remain vigilant about hand hygiene.”

On Wednesday, Wisconsin reported 48 new deaths related to COVID-19. The seven-day percent positive average in the state has topped 22 percent.

CLICK HERE to track Wisconsin’s COVID-19 statistics.

