Nine people displaced after Green Bay fire

CREDIT: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two adults and seven children were displaced after a fire on the city’s west side Wednesday evening.

At about 7:45 p.m., Green Bay Metro Firefighters were called to 132 Oak St for a report of a building on fire. Smoke and flames were visible.

“Upon arrival initial companies found smoke showing from the front two stories of the structure and flames showing from the rear entry doorway,” reads a statement from Battalion Chief Tony Piontek.

It took about 10 minutes for crews to contain the fire. They remained on scene for ventilation and overhaul.

Two adults and seven children were displaced.

There are no reports of injuries related to this fire.

The cost of the fire is estimated at $85,000, according to Green Bay Metro Fire.

The Green Bay Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire. They say it started in the rear entry, which has an enclosed porch.

Green Bay Police, WPS and the American Red Cross helped at the scene.

