Men charged with performing illegal castration in Oklahoma

According to an affidavit by Le Flore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry, Bob Lee Allen and Thomas Evans Gates lured a 28-year-old to a cabin where they removed the man's testicles and tried to get him to participate in cannibalism.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
POTEAU, Okla. (AP) — According to court documents, two men in southeast Oklahoma have been charged for allegedly performing an illegal gender reassignment surgery without a license and storing the body parts in a freezer.

The two were arrested on initial complaints Tuesday and were still being held Wednesday at the LeFlore County Detention Center on separate $295,000 bonds.

Assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the FBI were requested and an initial appearance in the case is set for Oct. 23.

