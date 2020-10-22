Jury trial scheduled for Jacob Blake’s domestic abuse case

KENOSHA, Wis. (WBAY) - A jury trial has been scheduled for a Kenosha man who has been charged with sexual assault, criminal trespass to dwelling and disorderly conduct, all with domestic abuse modifiers.

Jacob Blake, 29, appeared in a final pre-trial court hearing virtually Wednesday.

According to court documents, the state filed an “Other Acts” motion, and the defense team requested a week to respond in writing.

At this time, a jury trial is scheduled for 9 a.m. on November 9, however if the case is resolved, the parties are to notify the court by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4.

His attorneys, as well as the state, are working to resolve what evidence can be used ahead of his trial.

He has pleaded not guilty to those charges, which were filed on July 6 of this year.

Blake is the same man who was shot seven times by a Kenosha Police Officer in August.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is still looking into that case before turning over investigation results to prosecutors.

