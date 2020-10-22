Advertisement

Jury trial scheduled for Jacob Blake’s domestic abuse case

In this photo from Kenosha County Court video, Jacob Blake answers questions during a hearing on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Blake, who appeared remotely, waived his right to a preliminary hearing, and then pleaded not guilty to three charges that were filed against him back in July.
In this photo from Kenosha County Court video, Jacob Blake answers questions during a hearing on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Blake, who appeared remotely, waived his right to a preliminary hearing, and then pleaded not guilty to three charges that were filed against him back in July.(Kenosha County Court via AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (WBAY) - A jury trial has been scheduled for a Kenosha man who has been charged with sexual assault, criminal trespass to dwelling and disorderly conduct, all with domestic abuse modifiers.

Jacob Blake, 29, appeared in a final pre-trial court hearing virtually Wednesday.

According to court documents, the state filed an “Other Acts” motion, and the defense team requested a week to respond in writing.

At this time, a jury trial is scheduled for 9 a.m. on November 9, however if the case is resolved, the parties are to notify the court by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4.

His attorneys, as well as the state, are working to resolve what evidence can be used ahead of his trial.

He has pleaded not guilty to those charges, which were filed on July 6 of this year.

Blake is the same man who was shot seven times by a Kenosha Police Officer in August.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is still looking into that case before turning over investigation results to prosecutors.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Changes being made to holiday meal gatherings, delivery services

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
Some meals are being canceled because of concerns over COVID-19, and others will only be delivered.

News

Health care workers get shout out from first responders

Updated: moments ago
Health care workers get shout out from first responders

News

Charity meals will be different this year

Updated: moments ago
Charity meals will be different this year

News

Green Bay Police: One injured following shooting on Saint George Street

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Green Bay Police have confirmed with Action 2 News that officers are at the scene of a shooting on the city’s east side.

News

DWD: Lost Wages Assistance program now available for unemployed

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Department of Workforce Development announced Wednesday that the department has deployed the Lost Wages Assistance program.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin man sentenced to 27 years for sex trafficking

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Wisconsin man accused of forcing women into working as prostitutes has been sentenced to 27 years in federal prison.

News

2 shot in Green Bay

Updated: 3 hours ago
2 shot in Green Bay

News

Coats for Kids campaign in Green Bay area needs more donations

Updated: 3 hours ago
Coats for Kids campaign in Green Bay area needs more donations

News

As Green Bay says it has a more than enough Election Day poll workers, one woman says she’s opting out due to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
According to the mayor’s office, there are currently 552 poll workers for November 3 and that includes 100 alternates. They will be spread out among 16 polling sites.

News

Green Bay woman opts out of working polls due to COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
Green Bay woman opts out of working polls due to COVID-19

News

Appleton North students working on community service project

Updated: 4 hours ago
Appleton North students working on community service project