Interview: Previewing the final presidential debate

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Donald Trump and Joe Biden share the debate stage for the second and final time Thursday night in Nashville.

University of Wisconsin-Green Bay political professor Aaron Weinschenk talks about viewers can expect and what the candidates need to do to reach those remaining swing voters with 12 days left until the polls close.

