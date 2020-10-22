Advertisement

In final stretch before Election Day, both presidential campaigns focus on Wisconsin

By Joshua Peguero
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As early voting continues in Wisconsin, it’s the final stretch for both presidential candidates to sway undecided voters.

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg was campaigning in Green Bay on Thursday for former Vice President Joe Biden at Hinterland Brewing.

Buttigieg criticized President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 response.

“The pandemic’s effect on the economy did not have to be this bad,” Buttigieg said. “Most other countries aren’t seeing it this bad. It’s because we had a president who didn’t understand what he had to do.”

The former presidential candidate for the Democratic nomination held a roundtable discussion with the brewery’s owners and Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich.

Buttigieg’s visit comes as the White House releases a Wisconsin jobs report highlighting several of the Trump administration’s economic accomplishments, including Foxconn.

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro told Action 2 News that project isn’t getting a fair shake.

“Let’s give Foxconn a chance here. They’re doing everything possible under tough circumstances. Democrats shouldn’t be playing politics with a pandemic and Foxconn at this point,” Navarro said.

Last week, the state declined to approve the first installment of billions in tax credits because Foxconn didn’t create the number of jobs it said it would.

Navarro said the company has created 2,000 construction jobs.

“They’ve got beautiful facilities that’s sprung up there. But, what Foxconn has also done working with the White House is expand their vision to 5G and artificial intelligence,” Navarro said.

Buttigieg countered saying Foxconn is an example of the president’s failed promises.

“We’re not seeing this White House deliver anything close to what they promised,” Buttigieg said. “Remember when the president said we would be tired of winning? What we saw is a manufacturing recession even before the pandemic hit.”

Election Day is on November 3.

