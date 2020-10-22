Advertisement

Health care workers receive shout out from Green Bay first responders

By Kati Anderson
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A number of essential workers have put their lives on the line every day throughout the pandemic to help keep the community safe.

Wednesday night, one group of essential workers honored a fellow group of essential workers.

Members of the Green Bay Police and Fire Departments pulled out the lights and sirens to honor health care workers as they paraded down Webster Avenue to show their gratitude.

“We kinda just want to give them something to look forward to and that we, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department and the Green Bay Police Department, support them,” said Lt. Shauna Walesh of the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

Spokespeople for HSHS say hospitals remain near capacity due to the spread of COVID-19, but the parade gave some a small break from the hustle of the Emergency Room.

“Throughout the whole experience, beginning in March and up until now, it has been a lot of different emotions here in health care as we continue to want to take care of our community, and also trying to do things a little bit differently than we have in the past,” said Leah Bergstrom, the Director of Emergency Services, at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.

While spectators spread out to show their appreciation, there’s another way people can show their support to health care workers.

“If you don’t come out to the event, you can support the hospital workers at home - share a picture, use #GreenBayHospitalHeroes to show your support,” said Bergstrom. “We also want to extend our gratitude and are thankful for them every day because we all together give care to the community, and we’re a great team.”

Two more parades will be held to honor hospital heroes in Green Bay.

One is scheduled for Thursday night at Aurora Baycare Medical Center, and the other is scheduled for Friday at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital.

You can watch the parade held Wednesday night below.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

