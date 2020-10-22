Green Bay Police: One injured following shooting on Saint George Street

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police have confirmed with Action 2 News that officers are at the scene of a shooting on the city’s east side.

According to Police Chief Andrew Smith, a female was shot during the incident. He didn’t immediately specify how old the female was, or elaborate on the extent of her injuries.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Saint George Street shortly after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to our reporter at the scene, police have blocked off the 1300 block of St. George at Berner Street. In addition, there appears to be a white vehicle with its doors open parked in front of an apartment complex within the police tape.

Our crew says the vehicle has bullet holes in it, saying they can see two holes in the driver’s side window.

RELATED: Green Bay police form gun-violence task force

No other details were immediately available.

This is the second confirmed shooting reported in one day. As Action 2 News reported, two people were shot on Green Bay’s west side early Wednesday afternoon.

RELATED: Surge in gun-related crimes in Green Bay, Eastern Wisconsin draw federal attention

We will continue to provide more details as they become available.

Check back for updates.

RELATED: "Public is in danger': Police plead for help after eight shootings in five days

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.