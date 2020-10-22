Advertisement

Fond du Lac creates signs for trick-or-treating

By Emily Matesic
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - While some communities have either discouraged people from trick-or-treating, or simply canceled it, Fond du Lac County is offering guidelines to help people stay safe. And the City of Fond du Lac is also offering a way to let trick or treaters know what homes they should visit.

Trick-or-treating is a rite of passage for kids on Halloween, but in the middle of a pandemic many are advising against the tradition. Fond du Lac County Health Officer, Kim Mueller, knows some people will still want to participate. That’s why the county health department has offered some guidelines for people to follow. The most important: Stay home if you or someone in your house is sick and no one in that home should be handing out candy.

In fact, Mueller says it’s best to just leave the candy out and let people pick their own - one family at a time. She adds, “Keep with your own household, make sure you’re washing your hands, wear a face covering.”

In addition to the guidelines put out by the county, the city has taken it a step further. City officials created signs for people to hang on their homes -- a way to let trick or treaters know if it’s worth ringing the doorbell. The signs are available, for free, at six places throughout Fond du Lac, including the library, police and fire stations, as well as city/county building.

“There’s going to be people with concerns who really, this year, would rather the kids didn’t come knock on their door and have them in close proximity, and we brainstormed about how we could communicate that in a nice way, so these posters were the answer,” says City Manager Joe Moore.

Just a friendly reminder that not everyone is up for ghouls and goblins at their door this year, even though trick-or-treating in Fond du Lac is being held on Saturday, October 31st from 3:30 P.M. to 5:30 P.M.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Campaigns target on jobs, economy in Wisconsin

Updated: 10 minutes ago
The presidential campaigns offer different ideas for creating jobs and moving the economy

News

Fond du Lac offers trick-or-treat signs

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Fond du Lac wants trick-or-treaters to know if they're welcome.

News

In final stretch before Election Day, both presidential campaigns focus on Wisconsin

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg was campaigning in Green Bay on Thursday for former Vice President Joe Biden at Hinterland Brewing. It comes on the same day the White House release a Wisconsin economic report.

Coronavirus

Brown County offers drive-up flu clinic for children

Updated: 44 minutes ago
The county offers free vaccinations for children 6 months to 18 years old

News

Coronavirus in Wisconsin: October 22

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Wisconsin passed 1,700 COVID-19 deaths Thursday, which was also the pandemic's deadliest day nationwide since mid-September

Latest News

National Politics

Interview: Previewing the final presidential debate

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
What viewers can expect and what candidates need to do to reach those remaining swing voters.

Space

ASTRO EXTRA: The lakes of Mars

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Brad Spakowitz discusses the discovery of not one but three frozen lakes under the surface of Mars.

News

ASTRO EXTRA: The lakes of Mars

Updated: 1 hour ago
Are there large reservoirs of ice under the surface?

Politics

Interview: Preview of final presidential debate

Updated: 1 hour ago
What do Trump and Biden need to do to convince swing voters?

News

Discussion: Algoma asks for pictures for Veterans Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
Algoma schoolkids are getting creative to honor veterans

News

Discussion: Green Bay shootings

Updated: 1 hour ago
Green Bay Police are investigating multiple, recent shootings