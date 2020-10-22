Fond du Lac creates signs for trick-or-treating

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - While some communities have either discouraged people from trick-or-treating, or simply canceled it, Fond du Lac County is offering guidelines to help people stay safe. And the City of Fond du Lac is also offering a way to let trick or treaters know what homes they should visit.

Trick-or-treating is a rite of passage for kids on Halloween, but in the middle of a pandemic many are advising against the tradition. Fond du Lac County Health Officer, Kim Mueller, knows some people will still want to participate. That’s why the county health department has offered some guidelines for people to follow. The most important: Stay home if you or someone in your house is sick and no one in that home should be handing out candy.

In fact, Mueller says it’s best to just leave the candy out and let people pick their own - one family at a time. She adds, “Keep with your own household, make sure you’re washing your hands, wear a face covering.”

In addition to the guidelines put out by the county, the city has taken it a step further. City officials created signs for people to hang on their homes -- a way to let trick or treaters know if it’s worth ringing the doorbell. The signs are available, for free, at six places throughout Fond du Lac, including the library, police and fire stations, as well as city/county building.

“There’s going to be people with concerns who really, this year, would rather the kids didn’t come knock on their door and have them in close proximity, and we brainstormed about how we could communicate that in a nice way, so these posters were the answer,” says City Manager Joe Moore.

Just a friendly reminder that not everyone is up for ghouls and goblins at their door this year, even though trick-or-treating in Fond du Lac is being held on Saturday, October 31st from 3:30 P.M. to 5:30 P.M.

