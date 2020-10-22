Advertisement

Changes being made to holiday meal gatherings, delivery services

By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A number of changes are being made to how charitable meals will be offered during the upcoming holiday season.

Some meals are being canceled because of concerns over COVID-19, and others will only be delivered.

Thanksgiving meals such as the one hosted by Christ the Rock Church will look much different.

Typically, 3,000-4,000 people are fed either at the Grand Meridian in Appleton, or through delivery, but because of the pandemic, organizers are making a change.

“It’s hard for us to not be able to gather together and we’ve thought about that a lot and we do value just being able to be a community and be together, but unfortunately this year we’re going to be bringing the meals to the different homes just because of the risk,” said Micah Neely of Christ the Rock Church.

Those who do want meals delivered will need to do so on the church’s website. Click here to access the website.

They’re also asking for volunteers – up to five hundred will be needed, mostly for delivery drivers.

“There’s a higher need for just different items and care in our community right now and so we believe that deliveries are going to be higher than usual this year,” said Neeley.

Meanwhile, the organizer of We Care Meals, which had to cancel a dinner this past Easter due to the pandemic, is hoping to not quit.

“The people we get to bring meals to that are overwhelmed and cry. I hurt that we can’t do it, but I would hurt a hell of a lot more if somebody did it and got sick from us,” said Ed Rathsack, the organizer of We Care Meals. “Our goal is not to quit. We’re going to continue trying to do it, but it’s very difficult and everyone is scared.”

State health officials are also asking people to keep their holiday gatherings small, as Wisconsin continues to see a spike in positive COVID-19 cases.

