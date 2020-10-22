Advertisement

Carrying on a Veterans Day tradition amid the pandemic

Algoma High School band members at practice.
Algoma High School band members at practice.(Jennifer Massey)
By Jeff Alexander
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALGOMA, Wis. (WBAY) - A November tradition for many area schools is hosting a Veterans Day program for their community.

One local high school is now making adjustments to carry on that tradition during the pandemic.

Like many schools in Northeast Wisconsin, November 11th is a special day every year at Algoma High School.

“I’ve been in Algoma for 17 years and we’ve never not had a Veterans Day program,” says Jennifer Massey, Algoma School District Band Director.

2020 however, is unlike any other year.

“Was not expecting to be able to still do it, so I’m very glad that we get to, even if it’s a little different,” says senior Hannah Lee.

“When Shanty Days was cancelled this year, Shanty Days is huge in Algoma and when they cancelled that early in the summer I thought I got to get a plan together for the school year because we can’t just come in and rehearse and practice for no reason, I needed something and the kids need something, they need motivation,” says Massey.

So Massey came up with a plan.

The high school and middle school bands will produce a virtual Veterans Day program, highlighted with photos of veterans and active duty military members from throughout the community.

“It’s my senior year and a lot of stuff has been taken away from us, so I thought it was nice to do something for the community and for us,” says senior Breanne Schmidt.

Students say they’re still in need of more photos, which can be dropped off or mailed to the school.

They want veterans to know they’re not forgotten this year on Veterans Day.

“I hope they enjoy it and just know that we support, still want to do something for them even within this,” says Lee.

“I respect them, and I honor them, thank you for serving,” adds Schmidt.

“And it’s something to be proud of for the parents and the kids that they are in school and they are playing and it’s going to show off in this performance,” says Massey with a smile.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin reports fewer coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations Thursday

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The state's COVID-19 death toll passed 1,700 in a record 3 days.

Crime

Stolen reptiles and murder: Complaint details fatal shooting in Waupaca County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Charges of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide have been filed against William C. Zelenski, 44, and Tiffany R. Powell, 34. Powell was the victim’s mother.

Crime

Remains found on Menominee Reservation identified; man wanted for questioning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The man is identified as 34-year-old Emerson K. “Kelo” Reed. He’s described as a male Native American, 5′6″, 210 pounds.

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavy Rain

Updated: 6 hours ago
Over the next 24 hours, most of east-central Wisconsin will see 1-3″ of rain.

Latest News

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Soggy day

Updated: 9 hours ago
Thursday will feature plenty of rain and occasionally some non-severe thunder.

News

Nine people displaced after Green Bay fire

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Two adults and seven children were displaced after a fire on the city’s west side Wednesday evening.

News

Health care workers receive shout out from Green Bay first responders

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kati Anderson
Wednesday night, one group of essential workers honored a fellow group of essential workers.

News

Changes being made to holiday meal gatherings, delivery services

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
Some meals are being canceled because of concerns over COVID-19, and others will only be delivered.

News

Health care workers get shout out from first responders

Updated: 16 hours ago
Health care workers get shout out from first responders

News

Charity meals will be different this year

Updated: 16 hours ago
Charity meals will be different this year