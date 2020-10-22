Carrying on a Veterans Day tradition amid the pandemic

ALGOMA, Wis. (WBAY) - A November tradition for many area schools is hosting a Veterans Day program for their community.

One local high school is now making adjustments to carry on that tradition during the pandemic.

Like many schools in Northeast Wisconsin, November 11th is a special day every year at Algoma High School.

“I’ve been in Algoma for 17 years and we’ve never not had a Veterans Day program,” says Jennifer Massey, Algoma School District Band Director.

2020 however, is unlike any other year.

“Was not expecting to be able to still do it, so I’m very glad that we get to, even if it’s a little different,” says senior Hannah Lee.

“When Shanty Days was cancelled this year, Shanty Days is huge in Algoma and when they cancelled that early in the summer I thought I got to get a plan together for the school year because we can’t just come in and rehearse and practice for no reason, I needed something and the kids need something, they need motivation,” says Massey.

So Massey came up with a plan.

The high school and middle school bands will produce a virtual Veterans Day program, highlighted with photos of veterans and active duty military members from throughout the community.

“It’s my senior year and a lot of stuff has been taken away from us, so I thought it was nice to do something for the community and for us,” says senior Breanne Schmidt.

Students say they’re still in need of more photos, which can be dropped off or mailed to the school.

They want veterans to know they’re not forgotten this year on Veterans Day.

“I hope they enjoy it and just know that we support, still want to do something for them even within this,” says Lee.

“I respect them, and I honor them, thank you for serving,” adds Schmidt.

“And it’s something to be proud of for the parents and the kids that they are in school and they are playing and it’s going to show off in this performance,” says Massey with a smile.

