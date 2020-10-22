Brown County Public Health offers free drive up flu clinic on Saturday

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County Public Health prepares to run a free drive up flu clinic on Saturday hoping to vaccinate as many people as possible.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends everyone six months and older gets a flu shot by the end of October.

“This flu season it’s especially important to get your flu shot, because there is so little known about what would happen if you had the flu and you had COVID at the same time,” said Claire Paprocki, a Brown County public health strategist.

How Brown County Public Health is giving flu shots this year looks a little bit different because of the pandemic.

“We did want to alter the way that we were offering and administering the flu vaccine this year just to be safe and compliant with COVID-19 policies and recommendations,” said Paprocki.

A free drive up flu clinic scheduled for Thursday afternoon at Edison Middle School in Green Bay has been canceled due to weather.

“Saturday 10/24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. is still scheduled to happen at West High School,” said Paprocki. “We’ll have vaccines available for those six months to eighteen years of age.”

Everyone taking part is required to wear a mask.

Adult vaccines will not be available at the clinic and are not expected to arrive to Brown County Public Health until between November and January. Paprocki says the agency is working with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) to get those vaccines as soon as possible.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this may have caused anybody planning to attend our clinic,” said Paprocki. “We’re not sure if it was a delay or if it was always meant to be late season, this is a late season dose, so we’re really at the mercy of the state.”

There are some steps parents can take to make the drive up clinic run smoothly on Saturday.

“Make sure your child is wearing a short-sleeved shirt,” said Paprocki. “We’re not going to administer vaccines to car seats that are in middle seats, so if you could move the car seat to a window seat or be willing to adjust so a nurse or other appropriate staff isn’t having to crawl into your vehicle to administer a shot.”

Paprocki tells Action 2 News there are plenty of other flu clinics happening around Brown County for those unable to take part in the drive up flu clinic on Saturday. If you do not have insurance or need help finding somewhere to go, N.E.W. Community Clinic stands ready to help.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.