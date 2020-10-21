Advertisement

VIDEO: A breakthrough for solar energy

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Global warming and subsequent climate change aside, solar energy should seem like a no-brainer. They use a free, natural, renewable energy source that will outlast your home by about 5 billion years.

One reason for the slow adoption is the inefficiency in our current gathering of solar energy, making it less cost-efficient than other, less earth-friendly options. But researchers made a recent discovery that’s a game changer in solar energy production.

Brad Spakowitz discusses this discovery in the video above from Wednesday’s Action 2 News at 4:30.

