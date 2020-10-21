Advertisement

Update on new De Pere aquatic center

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Construction continues on a new aquatic center in De Pere. The city says it’s on track to open in June 2021.

Construction started over the summer and the new center is starting to take shape at VFW Park.

The aquatic center includes a six-lane lap pool, two diving boards, a 12-foot drop slide, a climbing area and zero-depth entry pool for the smaller kids.

Community surveys helped designers come up with the plan for the aquatic center.

“If we can get through this doggone pandemic and get some level of normalcy back next spring, I think people are just going to embrace that pool like no other. We’re all looking for normalcy and something that gives us our life back,” says Marty Kosobucki, Director of Parks, Recreation and Forestry.

De Pere passed a referendum in 2018 for two new aquatic facilities at VFW Park and Legion Park.

