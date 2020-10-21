Advertisement

Two people shot on Green Bay’s west side

Green Bay Police investigate a shooting at 9th and Ashland. Oct. 21, 2020.
Green Bay Police investigate a shooting at 9th and Ashland. Oct. 21, 2020.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were taken to a hospital after a shooting on Green Bay’s west side Wednesday afternoon.

At about 12:30 p.m., witnesses reported a shooting between people in two separate vehicles. The scene is located in the area of 9th Street and Ashland Ave. Police say this is an “active investigation.”

Two people in one of the vehicles were injured. They were taken to a local hospital. Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith says they were conscious and breathing and the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The victims drove to the nearby Dino Stop Shell station for help.

“The best we can understand, again this is very early, is that this incident occurred on the street at 9th and Ashland,” says Chief Smith. “And then the victims drove down here, went inside the Shell station, and police were notified.”

Smith says one person was taken into custody for questioning. Smith says another suspect may have gotten into a vehicle and taken off from the scene. Smith says the description is “vague.”

Action 2 News will update this story when we learn new information.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two dead in Town of Omro home

Updated: 1 hour ago
The bodies were found after a 911 call

State

Wisconsin task force offers ideas to lower drug prices

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Some of the recommendations will require legislative or federal action.

Crime

Marquette County Sheriff’s truck stolen, crashed Wednesday morning

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Sheriff Greg Zyburt’s truck was stolen while he did an early morning interview with Sunny 101.9 radio show, Mark and Walt in the Morning.

News

Two found dead in Winnebago County home

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
“Upon officer’s arrival, two deceased persons were located inside of a residence,” reads a statement from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Latest News

Crime

2 Wisconsin women accused of drugging, robbing 10 men

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Tiana Trammel, 25, and Tjwana Rainey, 32, both of Milwaukee, allegedly ran the scheme from January until last Sunday.

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the next weathermaker

Updated: 4 hours ago
Our next weathermaker will arrive into tomorrow... Low pressure will drive widespread soaking rain into northeast Wisconsin.

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another cool day

Updated: 7 hours ago
Cool 40s are expected.

Crime

Alcohol believed to be factor in crash that knocked out power in Seymour area

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A 26-year-old Seymour man was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

News

Manitowoc County Sheriff: Man arrested, charged for delivering drugs

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Authorities say a Milwaukee man has been arrested and charged for allegedly delivering drugs, including fentanyl and heroin.

News

Winnebago County Board meets to vote on power of county health officer

Updated: 14 hours ago
Winnebago County Board meets to vote on power of county health officer