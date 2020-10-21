Two people shot on Green Bay’s west side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were taken to a hospital after a shooting on Green Bay’s west side Wednesday afternoon.

At about 12:30 p.m., witnesses reported a shooting between people in two separate vehicles. The scene is located in the area of 9th Street and Ashland Ave. Police say this is an “active investigation.”

Two people in one of the vehicles were injured. They were taken to a local hospital. Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith says they were conscious and breathing and the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The victims drove to the nearby Dino Stop Shell station for help.

“The best we can understand, again this is very early, is that this incident occurred on the street at 9th and Ashland,” says Chief Smith. “And then the victims drove down here, went inside the Shell station, and police were notified.”

Smith says one person was taken into custody for questioning. Smith says another suspect may have gotten into a vehicle and taken off from the scene. Smith says the description is “vague.”

Action 2 News will update this story when we learn new information.

