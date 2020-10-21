Two found dead in Winnebago County home

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were found dead Wednesday morning at home in the Town of Omro.

The scene, located in the 2800 block of Elo Road, is “very active,” according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 7:31 a.m., officers and deputies responded to a 911 call in the neighborhood.

“Upon officer’s arrival, two deceased persons were located inside of a residence,” reads a statement from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says there is no danger to the public. The statement did not say if they were looking for someone in relation to the investigation.

Law enforcement will be in the area throughout the day Wednesday.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Omro Police, Omro Rushford Fire, Oshkosh Fire and Town of Utica Fire all responded to the scene.

