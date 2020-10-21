Advertisement

Two found dead in Winnebago County home

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were found dead Wednesday morning at home in the Town of Omro.

The scene, located in the 2800 block of Elo Road, is “very active,” according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 7:31 a.m., officers and deputies responded to a 911 call in the neighborhood.

“Upon officer’s arrival, two deceased persons were located inside of a residence,” reads a statement from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says there is no danger to the public. The statement did not say if they were looking for someone in relation to the investigation.

Law enforcement will be in the area throughout the day Wednesday.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Omro Police, Omro Rushford Fire, Oshkosh Fire and Town of Utica Fire all responded to the scene.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

2 Wisconsin women accused of drugging, robbing 10 men

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Tiana Trammel, 25, and Tjwana Rainey, 32, both of Milwaukee, allegedly ran the scheme from January until last Sunday.

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the next weathermaker

Updated: 1 hours ago
Our next weathermaker will arrive into tomorrow... Low pressure will drive widespread soaking rain into northeast Wisconsin.

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another cool day

Updated: 4 hours ago
Cool 40s are expected.

Crime

Alcohol believed to be factor in crash that knocked out power in Seymour area

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A 26-year-old Seymour man was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Latest News

News

Manitowoc County Sheriff: Man arrested, charged for delivering drugs

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Authorities say a Milwaukee man has been arrested and charged for allegedly delivering drugs, including fentanyl and heroin.

News

Winnebago County Board meets to vote on power of county health officer

Updated: 11 hours ago
Winnebago County Board meets to vote on power of county health officer

News

Green Bay City Council votes to approve ban of guns, weapons at polls

Updated: 11 hours ago
Green Bay City Council votes to approve ban of guns, weapons at polls

News

Winnebago Co. Board postpones vote regarding amended ordinance of County Health Officer’s power

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
After an hours long discussion involving public input, the Winnebago County Board has decided to postpone voting on an amended ordinance regarding the power of the County Health Officer.

News

Passenger describes landing as plane skids off Central Wisconsin Airport runway

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff and Noah Manderfeld
The Central Wisconsin Airport confirmed Tuesday night that a plane slid off the runway while trying to land.

News

Green Bay City Council approves banning firearms, weapons at polls within the city

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kati Anderson
The Green Bay City Council approved banning firearms and weapons at polling locations in the city Tuesday night.