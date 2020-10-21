Advertisement

Teen accused of homicide, arson found competent to stand trial

Marcelia Fonseca in court. (WBAY Photo)
Marcelia Fonseca in court. (WBAY Photo)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay teenager has been found competent to stand trial after she was ordered to go to a treatment facility.

Marcelia Fonseca, 16, was found competent Wednesday during a court hearing.

In April, she was found not competent to stand trial, however the court said it was likely to regain competency after receiving treatment.

Fonseca is accused of starting a fire that killed her 11 month old nephew in Green Bay last year.

RELATED: Baby rescued from Green Bay house fire dies

She was 15 years old at the time of the incident.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on October 28.

