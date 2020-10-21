Advertisement

Passenger describes landing as plane skids off Central Wisconsin Airport runway

By WSAW Staff and Noah Manderfeld
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - No one was hurt after a plane skidded off the runway late Tuesday at Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee.

The American Eagle flight from Chicago O’Hare Airport got stuck in the snow while trying to land, according to Central Wisconsin Airport manager Brian Grefe

One passenger from Rothschild says it wasn’t a rough landing and they only realized what had happened when they looked out the window.

“I did have a window seat, looked out the window and said to my husband, ‘Uh, I don’t think we’re on the runway.’” said Chris Litrenta, a passenger from Rothschild. “Eventually, the captain came on and said they thought the braking system would be alright but there was more snow than they’d expected.”

Litrenta says they had to wait on the plane for about 90 minutes before they were shuttled back to the terminal.

As of early Wednesday, NewsChannel 7 is still waiting to hear from the airport on how soon the plane will be removed and whether any future flights will be affected.

