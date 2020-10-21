Advertisement

Packers’ Aaron Jones, twin brother launch foundation

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is joining forces with his twin brother and former Baltimore Ravens player, Alvin Jones, to launch the A&A All the Way Foundation.

The duo will use the platform to impact the nation’s youth through charitable giving, and events will be held to inspire, educate and promote unity and diversity in communities.

“After doing a couple things and sitting down and talking, we decided it’s the children we want to help, effect, inspire, educate, promote unity and diversity and bring that into our communities. Just give them a positive role model and a positive figure,” said Aaron Jones.

“All you have in life is hope, you have to have hope and faith in everything you do and sometimes you just need one person to push you,” said Alvin Jones.

Upcoming events for the next few months currently listed on the foundation’s website include a turkey, bike, and Adidas shoe giveaway.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the foundation.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Green Bay City Council approves banning firearms, weapons at polls within the city

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Kati Anderson
The Green Bay City Council approved banning firearms and weapons at polling locations in the city Tuesday night.

News

Capacity order ruling appealed, DHS speaks about holiday gatherings

Updated: 1 hour ago
Capacity order ruling appealed, DHS speaks about holiday gatherings

News

Aaron and Alvin Jones launch foundation to help kids

Updated: 1 hours ago
Aaron and Alvin Jones launch foundation to help kids

News

DHS: Families should celebrate Thanksgiving with immediate relatives

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Department of Health Services touched on how families should plan to celebrate Thanksgiving this year during a conference call Tuesday afternoon.

Latest News

News

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue adds new safety tool to ambulances

Updated: 3 hours ago
Fond du Lac Fire Rescue adds new safety tool to ambulances

VOD Recordings

Green Bay Metro installs new air-purifying system on buses to fight COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
Green Bay Metro installs new air-purifying system on buses to fight COVID-19

News

Packers using robots to connect with fans virtually

Updated: 4 hours ago
Packers using robots to connect with fans virtually

News

In-person early voting now underway

Updated: 4 hours ago
In-person early voting now underway

News

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue adds new safety tool to ambulances

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Emily Matesic
Fond du Lac Fire Rescue used federal C.A.R.E.S. funding to buy PAPRs for all of its ambulances.

News

Green Bay Metro installs new air-purifying system on buses to fight COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brittany Schmidt
Green Bay Metro is installing new technology into its buses to help keep commuters safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.