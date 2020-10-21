Packers’ Aaron Jones, twin brother launch foundation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is joining forces with his twin brother and former Baltimore Ravens player, Alvin Jones, to launch the A&A All the Way Foundation.

The duo will use the platform to impact the nation’s youth through charitable giving, and events will be held to inspire, educate and promote unity and diversity in communities.

“After doing a couple things and sitting down and talking, we decided it’s the children we want to help, effect, inspire, educate, promote unity and diversity and bring that into our communities. Just give them a positive role model and a positive figure,” said Aaron Jones.

“All you have in life is hope, you have to have hope and faith in everything you do and sometimes you just need one person to push you,” said Alvin Jones.

Upcoming events for the next few months currently listed on the foundation’s website include a turkey, bike, and Adidas shoe giveaway.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the foundation.

