Advertisement

Marquette County Sheriff’s truck stolen, crashed Wednesday morning

Sheriff Greg Zyburt’s truck was stolen while he did an early morning interview with Sunny 101.9 radio show, Mark and Walt in the Morning.
Images of Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt's truck after it was stolen and crashed into a ditch while he did an early morning interview on Oct. 21, 2020.
Images of Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt's truck after it was stolen and crashed into a ditch while he did an early morning interview on Oct. 21, 2020.(Marquette County Sheriff's Office)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Sheriff has a message to get out to the public: “Lock your vehicles.”

This after Sheriff Greg Zyburt’s truck was stolen while he did an early morning interview about Saturday’s drug take back day with Sunny 101.9 radio show, Mark and Walt in the Morning.

When Sheriff Zyburt completed his interview, his marked patrol truck was missing, though his keys were hooked onto his belt.

The sheriff thought his road deputies were playing a practical joke on him, so he called his road lieutenant to ask where his truck had been moved. The lieutenant told the sheriff he had no idea what he was talking about, but as they spoke, Marquette County Central Dispatch notified them there was a marked police vehicle in the ditch on Forestville Road.

Image of Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt's truck after it was stolen and crashed into a ditch while he did an early morning interview on Oct. 21, 2020.
Image of Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt's truck after it was stolen and crashed into a ditch while he did an early morning interview on Oct. 21, 2020.(Marquette County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies drove to that location and the department’s new tracking K-9, Deja, was dispatched to the scene of the crash. Within 10 minutes, Deja was on track and located the suspect in a restroom at the Forestville boat launch.

The suspect was arrested and charged with unlawful driving away of an automobile.

Though Sheriff Zyburt had his keys, there was an extra set of keys inside the patrol vehicle. But, the sheriff’s office said it is unknown how the suspect got into the truck, as the sheriff knows he locked it before his interview.

The sheriff’s office said, “Lesson of the day: If it can happen to the Sheriff, it can happen to you. Lock your vehicles.”

And maybe don’t leave an extra set of keys inside.

Image of Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt's truck after it was stolen and crashed into a ditch while he did an early morning interview on Oct. 21, 2020.
Image of Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt's truck after it was stolen and crashed into a ditch while he did an early morning interview on Oct. 21, 2020.(Marquette County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Wisconsin task force offers ideas to lower drug prices

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Some of the recommendations will require legislative or federal action.

News

Two found dead in Winnebago County home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
“Upon officer’s arrival, two deceased persons were located inside of a residence,” reads a statement from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Crime

2 Wisconsin women accused of drugging, robbing 10 men

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Tiana Trammel, 25, and Tjwana Rainey, 32, both of Milwaukee, allegedly ran the scheme from January until last Sunday.

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the next weathermaker

Updated: 3 hours ago
Our next weathermaker will arrive into tomorrow... Low pressure will drive widespread soaking rain into northeast Wisconsin.

Latest News

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another cool day

Updated: 6 hours ago
Cool 40s are expected.

Crime

Alcohol believed to be factor in crash that knocked out power in Seymour area

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A 26-year-old Seymour man was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

News

Manitowoc County Sheriff: Man arrested, charged for delivering drugs

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Authorities say a Milwaukee man has been arrested and charged for allegedly delivering drugs, including fentanyl and heroin.

News

Winnebago County Board meets to vote on power of county health officer

Updated: 12 hours ago
Winnebago County Board meets to vote on power of county health officer

News

Green Bay City Council votes to approve ban of guns, weapons at polls

Updated: 12 hours ago
Green Bay City Council votes to approve ban of guns, weapons at polls

News

Winnebago Co. Board postpones vote regarding amended ordinance of County Health Officer’s power

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
After an hours long discussion involving public input, the Winnebago County Board has decided to postpone voting on an amended ordinance regarding the power of the County Health Officer.