Manitowoc County Sheriff: Man arrested, charged for delivering drugs

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a Milwaukee man has been arrested and charged for allegedly delivering drugs, including fentanyl and heroin.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and the Manitowoc County Metro Drug Unit started investigating Quintin Hollis, 23, in July, saying he was distributing large amounts of heroin and fentanyl to the Manitowoc County area.

The Sheriff’s Office says investigators did two controlled purchases of about five grams of heroin and 23 grams of fentanyl from Hollis at a location on the north side of the City of Manitowoc near Lincoln Park and a west side location near I-43.

Then in August, authorities say they did two more controlled purchases of about 32 grams of fentanyl at a west side location near I-43.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a controlled meeting was scheduled for September 3 to buy a larger amount of fentanyl, and say Hollis agreed to travel to Manitowoc to deliver 12 ounces of heroin/fentanyl for $20,000.

Authorities add officers from the Milwaukee Police Department helped with surveillance of Hollis and his vehicle before he left Milwaukee, and later on, officers from multiple agencies arrested Hollis when he arrived in Manitowoc.

He was then taken to the County Jail, where authorities say narcotics were found within his clothing.

The Sheriff’s Office says there were 12 individually packaged plastic bags which had about three quarters of a pound of fentanyl, which they say has a street value of more than $70,000.

An investigation continued after Hollis' arrest to find other sources and subjects who were related to his alleged drug distribution.

The Sheriff’s Office says Hollis has been charged with four counts of Delivery of Schedule II Narcotic - Fentanyl and one count of Delivery of Heroin within 1,000 feet of a Park.

Online court records don’t say when Hollis' next court date is scheduled for.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

