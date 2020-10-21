Advertisement

Interview: De Pere schools superintendent on education in a pandemic

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Schools are in a difficult position. There are parents who don’t want their children gathering with others amid a pandemic, and there are parents who want their children back in the classroom where their child learns best.

The West De Pere school district resumed in-person classes this week against the guidance of health officials. De Pere and West De Pere school districts are served by the same City of De Pere Health Department and they look at the same numbers of the coronavirus’s spread in the community.

On Action 2 News at 4:30, De Pere Superintendent Ben Villarruel and the school district’s data specialist, Joe Connelly, talked with Chris roth about education in a pandemic: the school district’s strategy for reopening and keeping the trust of parents and the community.

