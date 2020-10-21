Green Bay City Council approves banning firearms, weapons at polls within the city

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay City Council approved banning firearms and weapons at polling locations in the city Tuesday night.

Currently, the state doesn’t have a universal law prohibiting firearms at polling places, but municipalities can choose to establish an ordinance locally.

RELATED: Wisconsin attorney general talks voter intimidation, security ahead of election

During Tuesday’s meeting, Green Bay City Clerk Kris Teske proposed the resolution to ban guns and weapons at polling locations in an effort to retain poll workers.

“I feel that poll workers and voters alike deserve to have that ease of guns not being allowed in a polling place," said poll worker Joyce Fritz during the meeting.

However, prohibiting people’s ability to carry when they vote didn’t sit well with other citizens and some alders.

“Stating that we can’t take our guns to a polling place actually makes me feel less safe as a holder of my CCW - I carry that for protection,” said Abby Ringle.

City Council President Jesse Brunette also chimed in.

“I’m uneasy about it for a lot of reasons, not because I’m a gun nut, I am not, but I understand people clinging to their right to bare arms, especially in contentious times,” said Brunette.

Firearms are already banned in schools, churches and government buildings, but not explicitly on private property used as a poll locations, unless posted.

Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith recalled one situation during the August primary, where a voter was carrying at the former Sears building.

“I was approached by several poll workers who said they were intimidated or in fear by an individual who had a firearm or open carry affixed to their waste,” said Chief Smith.

The City’s Ordinance would only prevent voters from bringing a firearm into the building, and could be asked to leave the weapon in their vehicle.

Action 2 News will continue to update this story, and will have the latest at 10.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.