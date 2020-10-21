Green Bay area in need of Coats for Kids donations

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s only about nine days left to help keep kids warm this winter and the annual Coats for Kids campaign is far behind in the Green Bay area and could really use your help.

“I would say right now we are also between 750 and 1000 coats down. We do know that we have about 3,100 children signed up, and those children are from infants to 18 year old,” said Nan Pahl, Social Services Director for the Green Bay Salvation Army.

New winter coats are appreciated, said Pahl, but gently used coats are great too, and the campaign works with a couple local dry cleaners to clean the coats for you.

Another small hurdle this year is finding volunteers and with not enough people signed up, the Salvation Army wants everyone to know there are plenty of safety guidelines in place for distribution day.

“All volunteers will be screened before they enter as well as parents, we will be temp checking everybody, masks will be required, for everyone, we will have actually blue tape and green tape that will keep our volunteers in one row and our parents safely spaced 6 feet apart from them, in another row,” said Pahl.

Mittens, gloves, and hats are also appreciated.

The Salvation Army is hoping the community can come together in these last days left in the campaign to help those who need it most this winter.

All sizes, from infant to 18 years old, are needed.

Click here to find a drop off location near you.

