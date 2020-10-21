Advertisement

DHS: Families should celebrate Thanksgiving with immediate relatives

(NBC15)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Department of Health Services touched on how families should plan to celebrate Thanksgiving this year during a conference call Tuesday afternoon.

During the news conference, Secretary Designee Andrea Palm said with Thanksgiving next month, families should consider spending it with only immediate relatives.

Palm’s statement comes as case numbers continue to rise throughout the state.

Governor Tony Evers also said residents should play it safe, saying now is the most important time to take action.

“This is a critical time folks. I know fun is fun and I like to have as much fun as anybody else. But if we really want us to return to a place where we can be engaging the economy of this state, we have to be very careful with what we do in the next several weeks,” said Evers.

If you missed the stream of Tuesday’s briefing, you can watch the full briefing below.

