CLOUDY & BRISK TODAY, NEXT WEATHER MAKER TOMORROW

Skies today remains mostly cloudy and then overcast tonight. Brisk wind carries on this afternoon, but slows overnight. The next weathermaker will be pushing into Wisconsin around daybreak Thursday. First up will be scattered rain showers starting across the south and lifting northward through mid morning. Then, periods of rain will continue through the afternoon and overnight. Non-severe thunderstorms are possible. Also, be on the look out for ponding and pooling around the area roads. The leaves may pile up and clog storm sewers leading to larger than normal puddles. The storm will pull away from Wisconsin early Friday, but the day will remain cloudy even after precipitation ends.

After some dry weather Saturday, another rain chance arrives Sunday. This time, much like yesterday, some snow is possible in northwest parts of the area. Stay tuned...

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: W 10-25 MPH

THURSDAY: E 10-2 MPH

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy at times with west wind gusts to 25 mph. HIGH: 45

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Rain develops around daybreak LOW: 36

THURSDAY: Periods of rain and a few non-severe thunderstorms. Turning blustery. HIGH: 48 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: Chance of early morning showers. Blustery HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: Sun, then clouds. HIGH: 43 LOW 34

SUNDAY: Cloudy. Rain develops, with a wintry mix or snow NORTH. HIGH: 41 LOW: 34

MONDAY: Early showers. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 41 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 40

