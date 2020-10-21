Advertisement

As Green Bay says it has a more than enough Election Day poll workers, one woman says she’s opting out due to COVID-19

By Joshua Peguero
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Lynn Gerlach, an alderwoman for district three in Green Bay, says she took part in the February elections as a poll worker. Yet, this year she’s opting out.

“I’m afraid to be inside that long with that many people,” Gerlach said on Wednesday. “I’ve been so careful not to get COVID-19 and I’m just not going to blow it now.”

Gerlach said it’s still an important job despite her choice to sit out this Election Day.

“People just need to remember to bring their masks, social distance, bring hand sanitizer, be safe and respectful, and be calm and patient,” Gerlach said.

According to the mayor’s office, there are currently 552 poll workers for November 3 and that includes 100 alternates. They will be spread out among 16 polling sites.

Poll workers help with checking ID’s, handing out ballots, and make sure the day is orderly. Luanne Crowder will be one of them.

“The city was wonderful with providing big plexiglass shields and providing as much protective equipment as is available,” Crowder said. “I’m hoping people are going to be smart about this.”

Last week, a city alderman said there weren’t enough poll workers but the mayor’s chief of staff told Action 2 News that wasn’t true. The city has blown past its goal of 388.

“It sounds like we’re in pretty good shape with the poll workers. What we need to do though is to be overstaffed because on Election Day, there could be poll workers that are sick or that are in quarantine,” Charlotte Goska, co-leader of Coalition of Voting Organizations of Brown County, said. “We actually need to have more than the number that’s required just to be prepared.”

Gerlach told me Green Bay learned its lesson from the spring election when leadership only opened two polling sites and some voters waited in line until 1 a.m.

The Wisconsin Elections Committee’s website listed several counties and towns in need of poll workers, but a few that Action 2 News called on that list, said they already have enough.

