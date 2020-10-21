Appleton North High School students collecting donations for care packages

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Two Appleton North High School students are working to help those in need. And with the pandemic lingering, the teens are expanding a community service project they started last year to include everyone in the district.

Even though COVID is keeping Appleton North seniors Amanda Padgett and Sarah Sisto out of in-person school, the teens are continuing to help others by building on a project they created when they were juniors.

According to Padgett, “We started this initiative last year where we put free menstrual products in the girl’s bathrooms and when COVID hit we had a bunch of donations, but nowhere to put them and so we were kind of brainstorming ideas of how we can get those products back to the community. And we just thought a care package was the best way and the most effective way.”

Earlier this week, the two launched a donation drive, collecting hygiene products and snack foods. Some community members have responded, but they’re hoping to collect more.

“We need toothpaste, toothbrushes, microwaveable mac and cheese, shampoo, conditioner, granola bars, anything you can help us with would be amazing,” says Sisto.

The teens are looking for enough product so they can put together 200 care packages this month. The plan is for the packages to be distributed, to students who need them, at the different sites the district uses for its free meal program.

Sisto says, “We really want to make sure that students have everything they need to be successful in online schooling.”

With the future of back to school still uncertain, Padgett and Sisto want to continue the care package program for as long as it’s needed.

“We’re hoping that this is just a first step to kind of look out for everybody in our community during these tough times,” adds Padgett.

Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 8am to 3pm at North High School. They will be collecting things through October 30th.

