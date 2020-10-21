Advertisement

Alcohol believed to be factor in crash that knocked out power in Seymour area

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a crash that knocked out power to the Seymour area early Wednesday, according to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 2:23 a.m., deputies were called to a one-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 54 and State Highway 55 in the Town of Oneida.

Deputies say a pick-up truck traveling north on STH 55 failed to stop at a stop sign. The truck continued north and hit property belonging to WE Energies.

The Sheriff’s Office says this caused a power outage in the Seymour area. It took about an hour for crews to clear downed power lines.

A 26-year-old Seymour man was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. His name was not released.

“Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

A WE Energies map shows part of the area without power this morning. A post on the Seymour Police Department Facebook page indicates it should be restored by 6 a.m.

