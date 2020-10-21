Advertisement

A WET THURSDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT
A few spotty sprinkles or flurries will be possible tonight, but rain showers arrive toward morning for those of you SOUTH of Green Bay. Thursday will feature plenty of rain and occasionally some non-severe thunder. There is the potential for 1- 2″ of rain in spots (especially SOUTH). Meanwhile for those of you in the FAR NORTH, there could also be an interval of mix or snow and there could even be some slushy accumulation.

Just a few spotty rain or snow showers linger into portions of Friday. Saturday looks dry, but another rounds of rain, mix and/or snow arrives for Sunday and into Monday.

Throughout the next 7 days, temperatures will average WELL BELOW AVERAGE.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: NE-E 10-20 MPH

FRIDAY: NW 10-25 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Rain develops around daybreak LOW: 36

THURSDAY: Periods of rain and a few non-severe thunderstorms. (Some mix FAR NORTH?) Turning blustery. HIGH: 48 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: Chance of early morning showers. Blustery HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: Sun, then clouds. HIGH: 43 LOW 32

SUNDAY: Cloudy. Rain develops, with a wintry mix or snow NORTH. HIGH: 41 LOW: 33

MONDAY: Rain or mix ending. HIGH: 41 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Clouds & Sun. HIGH: 40 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Clous and sun. Probably dry. HIGH: 42

