2 Wisconsin women accused of drugging, robbing 10 men

(KWQC)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Two Wisconsin women are accused in Chicago of drugging 10 men and robbing them of about $85,000 after they fell unconscious, Cook County prosecutors said Tuesday.

Tiana Trammel, 25, and Tjwana Rainey, 32, both of Milwaukee, allegedly ran the scheme from January until last Sunday. They are charged with operating a continuing financial criminal enterprise and possession of a controlled substance.

The women allegedly lured drunken men from bars and nightclubs in Chicago’s River North district with invitations to their place. There, the men were given a drink that knocked them out. They awoke either in their own homes or by the side of the road, unharmed but without wallets and valuables. The women allegedly used stolen credit and debit cards at ATMs at Walmart and Target stores in the Milwaukee area.

The women were arrested early Sunday after carrying a man from a club to Trammell’s car, Assistant State’s Attorney Paul Kiefer told Judge Charles Beach II. Authorities were aware of the women’s activities and a tracker had been placed on Trammell’s vehicle, Kiefer said, adding surveillance video and license plate readers captured Trammell’s movements, which align with what happened to several victims.

Attorneys for the women told Beach neither have significant criminal histories and both are mothers of young children. Beach said drugging a person without their knowledge or consent was “an act of violence,” and set bail at $55,000 for Trammell and $45,000 for Rainey.

This story has been corrected to fix the spelling of Rainey.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

