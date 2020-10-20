Advertisement

Wisconsin public schools enrollment drop adds to virus woes

Generic Wisconsin COVID-19 graphic
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - State education officials say enrollment at public schools in Wisconsin has dropped by 3% this year.

The state Department of Public Instruction says the numbers decline could further hurt districts already in a financial pinch because of the extra costs associated with COVID-19 pandemic, such as more laptops and internet hotspots for students and cleaning supplies.

Some state aid to districts is decided on a per pupil basis, while other state funding is based on a three-year, rolling enrollment average.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the department reported 818,922 students for the 2020-21 school year.

That’s a dip of roughly 25,000 students.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

