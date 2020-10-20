Advertisement

Voters line up for first day of in-person early voting

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - People are lined up outside City Hall in Green Bay on the first day of in-person early voting.

In-person early voting starts Oct. 20 in Wisconsin. The last possible day of in-person early voting is Nov. 1. Dates and times will vary based on clerk’s office hours. Contact your clerk for hours. CLICK HERE for a directory of county clerks.

In Green Bay, in-person early voting is Tuesday, Oct. 20-Saturday, Oct. 24, and Monday, Oct. 26-Saturday, Oct. 31. CLICK HERE for times

Voters should bring a photo ID.

If you’re registering to vote, bring a proof of residency.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission is anticipating a high volume of voters in the first days of in-person early voting. There could be a wait at some voting locations.

Voters can register to vote at their clerk’s office or designated location until Oct. 30 at 5 p.m. You can also register to vote on Election Day, which is Nov. 3.

Voters have until Oct. 29 at 5 p.m. to request an absentee ballot by mail.

Non-active duty military voters and those who are “indefinitely confined” have until Oct. 30 at 5 p.m. to request an absentee ballot by mail.

Voters can vote in-person on Election Day from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Sample ballots are available by clicking here.

