Record-shattering 4,591 coronavirus cases, 218 COVID-19 hospitalizations

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The coronavirus crisis in Wisconsin worsens. A record-shattering 4,591 new cases were confirmed in the past 24-hour period, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) Tuesday. That’s 33.61% of the 13,661 tests received -- 1 in 3 coming back positive -- which also shatters the positivity record for any day with more than 10,000 tests. In fact, the only positivity rate we could find that was higher was on March 14, when the state reported a total of 8 tests and all of them were positive.

The death toll rose 33 to 1,633. That’s shy of the one-day record of 34 deaths set exactly one week ago. Six deaths were added to Shawano County’s death toll. Five were added in Marathon County. Deaths were also reported in Brown, Calumet, Chippewa, Eau Claire (2), Grant (2), Kewaunee, Langlade, Marinette, Milwaukee, Oconto, Outagamie (2), Racine, Rock, Washington, Waupaca (3) and Winnebago (2).

The death rate slipped again. It’s now 0.91% of all coronavirus cases despite a death toll in the double digits in the sixth consecutive state COVID-19 report (we don’t have death statistics for Saturday or Sunday because the state’s reporting system was down for upgrades over the weekend).

The DHS reports 218 more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment in the last 24 hours, shattering the record of 165 patients the day before. We’re now averaging about 130 hospitalizations a day for COVID-19. The state says more than 1 in 20 people who test positive were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The percentage of hospitalizations is down slightly, from 5.4% of all cases Monday to 5.3% on Tuesday.

The percentage of active cases rose again and is now almost 21% of all cases (20.9%) that were diagnosed in the past 30 days and haven’t been medically cleared. That’s 37,358 people in the state right now who are considered an active case. There are 139,455 people who are considered recovered.

A surge in the summer was attributed to more people in their 20s and 30s getting together and spreading the disease. These are age groups less likely to feel the severe effects of the coronavirus and more likely to be asymptomatic carriers than older adults. And now we’re seeing the virus more among older adults.

Age group % of total cases

on September 18 % of total cases

on October 19 20-29 26% 23% 30-39 15% 15% 40-49 13% 14% 50-59 14% 15% 60-69 9% 10%

On Monday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported a record 1,172 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized, including a record 302 in intensive care. We expect to get updated numbers later Tuesday afternoon which will likely set new records unless there was a significant number of hospital discharges to counter the jump in hospitalizations.

As of Monday, the WHA reported 15.7% of ICU beds and 18% of all hospital beds in the state are open, but Prevea CEO/president Dr. Ashok Rai cautioned on Action 2 News This Morning last week that an open bed isn’t necessarily an available bed if the hospital doesn’t have the staffing to support a patient in it (see related story).

Wisconsin

Adams - 414 cases (+14) (4 deaths)

Ashland - 234 cases (3 deaths)

Barron - 803 cases (6 deaths)

Bayfield - 176 cases (1 death)

Brown - 13,251 cases (85 deaths)

Buffalo - 208 cases (2 deaths)

Burnett - 269 cases (6 deaths)

Calumet - 2,275 cases (10 deaths)

Chippewa - 1,124 cases (5 deaths)

Clark – 673 cases (12 deaths)

Columbia – 1,464 cases (4 deaths)

Crawford – 296 cases

Dane – 12,516 cases (46 deaths)

Dodge – 3,050 cases (22 deaths)

Door - 623 cases (4 deaths)

Douglas - 696 cases (1 death)

Dunn - 857 cases (1 death)

Eau Claire - 2,674 cases (9 deaths)

Florence - 158 cases (4 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 3,543 cases (17 deaths)

Forest - 398 cases (10 deaths)

Grant – 1,599 cases (23 deaths)

Green - 816 cases (4 deaths)

Green Lake - 614 cases (2 deaths)

Iowa - 372 cases (1 death)

Iron - 164 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 280 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 2,204 cases (9 deaths)

Juneau - 621 cases (4 deaths)

Kenosha – 4,428 cases (71 deaths)

Kewaunee - 925 cases (4 deaths)

La Crosse – 3,817 cases (15 deaths)

Lafayette - 458 case (1 death)

Langlade - 678 cases (7 deaths)

Lincoln - 598 cases (5 deaths)

Manitowoc – 2,151 cases (7 deaths)

Marathon - 3,376 cases (33 deaths)

Marinette - 1,419 cases (10 deaths)

Marquette - 517 cases (2 deaths)

Menominee - 219 cases

Milwaukee – 35,235 (556 deaths)

Monroe - 949 cases (3 deaths)

Oconto - 1,751 cases (7 deaths)

Oneida - 939 cases (6 deaths)

Outagamie – 7,733 cases (49 deaths)

Ozaukee - 1,846 cases (23 deaths)

Pepin – 92 cases

Pierce – 593 cases (7 deaths)

Polk – 401 cases (2 deaths)

Portage - 2,274 cases (17 deaths)

Price - 284 cases

Racine - 6,291 cases (101 deaths)

Richland - 370 case (6 deaths)

Rock – 4,106 cases (38 deaths)

Rusk - 153 cases (1 death)

Sauk – 1,453 cases (6 deaths)

Sawyer - 342 cases (1 death)

Shawano – 1,923 cases (8 deaths)

Sheboygan - 3,616 cases (20 deaths)

St. Croix - 1,423 cases (9 deaths)

Taylor - 361 cases (6 deaths)

Trempealeau - 879 cases (2 deaths)

Vernon - 433 cases (3 deaths)

Vilas - 420 cases (3 deaths)

Walworth - 3,057 cases (36 deaths)

Washburn – 180 cases (2 deaths)

Washington - 3,773 cases (40 deaths)

Waukesha – 10,295 cases (106 deaths)

Waupaca – 2,011 cases (29 deaths)

Waushara - 786 cases (3 deaths)

Winnebago – 7,607 cases (49 deaths)

Wood - 1,371 cases (9 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula** (counties with an increase in cases and/or deaths are indicated in bold)

Alger - 76 cases (+7) (1 death) (+1)

Baraga - 59 cases (+5) (4 deaths)

Chippewa - 64 cases

Delta – 876 cases (+34) (17 deaths) (+1)

Dickinson – 444 cases (+10) (7 deaths)

Gogebic - 214 cases (+14) (1 death)

Houghton – 704 cases (+6) (7 deaths) (+1)

Iron – 333 cases (+15) (17 deaths) (+1)

Keweenaw – 17 cases (+2)

Luce – 31 cases (+3)

Mackinac - 111 cases (+3)

Marquette - 686 cases (+37) (12 deaths)

Menominee - 531 cases (+12) (3 deaths)

Ontonagon – 67 cases (+2)

Schoolcraft - 51 cases (+1)

* Viewers have asked us why the state has different numbers than what’s reported on some county health department websites. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19 but would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan updates numbers Monday-Saturday.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Health experts say face masks are still the most effective way the general public can slow the spread of the coronavirus, but only if the masks are worn appropriately -- over the nose and chin. County and state health officials are reminding and urging people to stay home when they feel sick, avoid large gatherings, and distance yourself six feet from people who aren’t from your household.

To help people understand how their decisions affect their own health and others, the Department of Health Services has a decision tool at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/decision.htm. The tool describes how choices matter and offers suggestions to make activities safer.

