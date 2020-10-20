Advertisement

RAIN LATE TODAY... ACCUMULATING SNOW NORTHWEST

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Similar to yesterday, we’ll see sunshine fading away behind thickening clouds. Our next weathermaker will bring rain across eastern Wisconsin late this afternoon and through most of tonight. Meanwhile, areas NORTHWEST of Shawano will see wet accumulating snow. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for northcentral Wisconsin. A slushy 2-5″ of snow will fall through tonight... Most of the snow will fall and compact on grassy surfaces. However, untreated roads will probably become slippery overnight. Plan ahead if you have travel plans across that part of the state.

As the week moves along, we will see a gradual warming trend. Our high temperatures will get into the 50s on Thursday and Friday. However, on both of those days, we’ll see occasional showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected, but some pockets of heavy rain are possible. Temperatures will drop Friday afternoon and into the weekend, as a cold front moves through the area. We’ll be back in the colder lower 40s this weekend, with more rain and mixed precipitation on Sunday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N/E 5-15 MPH

WEDNESDAY: W 10-20 MPH

TODAY: Clouds thicken. Afternoon showers... Late snow NORTHWEST. HIGH: 44 (30s northwest)

TONIGHT: Rain likely. Snow NORTHWEST... 2-5″ in northcentral Wisconsin. Brisk wind late. LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A bit breezy. HIGH: 47 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: Showers and a few thunderstorms. Turning breezy and milder. HIGH: 58 LOW: 49

FRIDAY: Another round of morning showers and storms. Windy, temperatures fall (40s). HIGH: 52 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. A bit blustery. HIGH: 43 LOW 30

SUNDAY: Cloudy. Rain develops, with a wintry mix or snow NORTHWEST. HIGH: 42 LOW: 33

MONDAY: An early wintry mix? Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 42

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy Tuesday

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Although the day starts out dry, rain arrives in the afternoon.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Frost tonight, stray sprinkles and flurries possible

Updated: 8 hours ago
First Alert Forecast: Frost tonight, stray sprinkles and flurries possible

Forecast

RAIN TUESDAY... SNOW NORTHWEST!

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brad Spakowitz
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow north, rain for the rest

Updated: 14 hours ago
20s overnight, but highs could reach 60s Thursday

Latest News

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Active weather week

Updated: 17 hours ago
Widespread rain will push into eastern Wisconsin during the afternoon and should become steadier at night.

Forecast

ACTIVE WEATHER THIS WEEK

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By David Ernst
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold for mid-October

Updated: 21 hours ago
Temperatures will only reach the lower 40s, which is about a dozen degrees colder than normal for the middle of October.

Forecast

COLD FOR THE MIDDLE OF OCTOBER

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:33 AM CDT
|
By Steve Beylon
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool start to the week

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:22 AM CDT
That means highs should range from the upper 30s into the mid 40s.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Quick cool down tonight, clear skies expected

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT
First Alert Forecast: Quick cool down tonight, clear skies expected