RAIN LATE TODAY... ACCUMULATING SNOW NORTHWEST

Similar to yesterday, we’ll see sunshine fading away behind thickening clouds. Our next weathermaker will bring rain across eastern Wisconsin late this afternoon and through most of tonight. Meanwhile, areas NORTHWEST of Shawano will see wet accumulating snow. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for northcentral Wisconsin. A slushy 2-5″ of snow will fall through tonight... Most of the snow will fall and compact on grassy surfaces. However, untreated roads will probably become slippery overnight. Plan ahead if you have travel plans across that part of the state.

As the week moves along, we will see a gradual warming trend. Our high temperatures will get into the 50s on Thursday and Friday. However, on both of those days, we’ll see occasional showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected, but some pockets of heavy rain are possible. Temperatures will drop Friday afternoon and into the weekend, as a cold front moves through the area. We’ll be back in the colder lower 40s this weekend, with more rain and mixed precipitation on Sunday.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N/E 5-15 MPH

WEDNESDAY: W 10-20 MPH

TODAY: Clouds thicken. Afternoon showers... Late snow NORTHWEST. HIGH: 44 (30s northwest)

TONIGHT: Rain likely. Snow NORTHWEST... 2-5″ in northcentral Wisconsin. Brisk wind late. LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A bit breezy. HIGH: 47 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: Showers and a few thunderstorms. Turning breezy and milder. HIGH: 58 LOW: 49

FRIDAY: Another round of morning showers and storms. Windy, temperatures fall (40s). HIGH: 52 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. A bit blustery. HIGH: 43 LOW 30

SUNDAY: Cloudy. Rain develops, with a wintry mix or snow NORTHWEST. HIGH: 42 LOW: 33

MONDAY: An early wintry mix? Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 42

