Advertisement

RAIN FOR SOME... SNOW FOR OTHERS!

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An early season winter storm will bring accumulating snow to parts of north-central and far northeast Wisconsin tonight. Snow totals of 3 to 6 inches are possible.

Accumulations may initially be limited to grassy surfaces, but as temperatures cool and snowfall rates increase, the snow will also start to accumulate on roadways. Poor visibility and slippery roads will result in hazardous travel conditions. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is posted until 1 AM for FOREST, FLORENCE, and LANGLADE Counties on northwestward.

For areas adjacent to the ADVISORY, some lesser slushy snow accumulation and/or wintry mix will be possible. Meanwhile, elsewhere only rain is expected.

Wednesday should be breezy and dry. Clouds MAY occasionally break for a bit of sun. Cool 40s are expected. However, much warmer air returns Thursday (upper 50s to low 60s). Showers and a few non-severe storms will be possible during the day and into the night.

Colder air and more rain, mix or snow will be possible later in the weekend. It is an active and highly variable forecast...Keep checking back for updates.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: W 10-25 MPH

THURSDAY: ESE 10-25 MPH

TONIGHT: Rain likely. Snow NORTHWEST... Mostly 3-6″ in north-central Wisconsin (SEE ABOVE NARRATIVE) Brisk wind late. LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy at times with west wind gusts to 25 mph. HIGH: 45 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: Occasional showers and a few non-severe thunderstorms. Turning breezy and milder. HIGH: 62 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: Chance of early morning t’showers. Windy, temperatures fall through the day. HIGH: 54 (around Midnight) LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and cold again. HIGH: 44 LOW 30

SUNDAY: Cloudy. Rain develops, with a wintry mix or snow NORTH. HIGH: 43 LOW: 31

MONDAY: Rain, mix or snow. HIGH: 43 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: Morning flakes, then variable clouds. HIGH: 42

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wintry weather for some

Updated: 2 hours ago
Areas NORTHWEST of Shawano will see wet, accumulating snow.

Forecast

RAIN AND SNOW ARRIVE LATER TODAY

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By David Ernst
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain here, snow to the west

Updated: 7 hours ago
Our next weathermaker will bring rain across eastern Wisconsin late this afternoon and through most of tonight.

Forecast

RAIN LATE TODAY... ACCUMULATING SNOW NORTHWEST

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Steve Beylon
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Latest News

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy Tuesday

Updated: 10 hours ago
Although the day starts out dry, rain arrives in the afternoon.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Frost tonight, stray sprinkles and flurries possible

Updated: 18 hours ago
First Alert Forecast: Frost tonight, stray sprinkles and flurries possible

Forecast

RAIN TUESDAY... SNOW NORTHWEST!

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Brad Spakowitz
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow north, rain for the rest

Updated: 23 hours ago
20s overnight, but highs could reach 60s Thursday

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Active weather week

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 1:05 PM CDT
Widespread rain will push into eastern Wisconsin during the afternoon and should become steadier at night.

Forecast

ACTIVE WEATHER THIS WEEK

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:52 AM CDT
|
By David Ernst
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...