RAIN FOR SOME... SNOW FOR OTHERS!

An early season winter storm will bring accumulating snow to parts of north-central and far northeast Wisconsin tonight. Snow totals of 3 to 6 inches are possible.

Accumulations may initially be limited to grassy surfaces, but as temperatures cool and snowfall rates increase, the snow will also start to accumulate on roadways. Poor visibility and slippery roads will result in hazardous travel conditions. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is posted until 1 AM for FOREST, FLORENCE, and LANGLADE Counties on northwestward.

For areas adjacent to the ADVISORY, some lesser slushy snow accumulation and/or wintry mix will be possible. Meanwhile, elsewhere only rain is expected.

Wednesday should be breezy and dry. Clouds MAY occasionally break for a bit of sun. Cool 40s are expected. However, much warmer air returns Thursday (upper 50s to low 60s). Showers and a few non-severe storms will be possible during the day and into the night.

Colder air and more rain, mix or snow will be possible later in the weekend. It is an active and highly variable forecast...Keep checking back for updates.

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: W 10-25 MPH

THURSDAY: ESE 10-25 MPH

TONIGHT: Rain likely. Snow NORTHWEST... Mostly 3-6″ in north-central Wisconsin (SEE ABOVE NARRATIVE) Brisk wind late. LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy at times with west wind gusts to 25 mph. HIGH: 45 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: Occasional showers and a few non-severe thunderstorms. Turning breezy and milder. HIGH: 62 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: Chance of early morning t’showers. Windy, temperatures fall through the day. HIGH: 54 (around Midnight) LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and cold again. HIGH: 44 LOW 30

SUNDAY: Cloudy. Rain develops, with a wintry mix or snow NORTH. HIGH: 43 LOW: 31

MONDAY: Rain, mix or snow. HIGH: 43 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: Morning flakes, then variable clouds. HIGH: 42

