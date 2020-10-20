RAIN AND SNOW ARRIVE LATER TODAY

Look for clouds to thicken as our next weathermaker approaches. That system will bring rain across eastern Wisconsin late this afternoon through most of tonight. Areas NORTHWEST of Shawano will see wet, accumulating snow. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for north-central Wisconsin. A slushy 2-4″ of snow will fall through tonight.

Most of the snow will fall and compact on grassy surfaces. However, given the recent cold spell, untreated roads will probably become slippery into Wednesday morning. Plan ahead if you’ll be travelling across northern Wisconsin or into the U.P. Highs this afternoon will stay in the mid 40s, and Wednesday afternoon is likely only a few degrees warmer.

Another storm system will approach the area later this week. Temperatures will briefly spike ahead of that weathermaker. Lows Wednesday night should be in the upper 30s, and highs Thursday will be near 60! Occasional showers will arrive over the course of Thursday morning, and a few non-severe thunderstorms will be possible. Temperatures will stay mild Thursday night with rain continuing. Lows should stay in the 50s. However, Friday’s high temperature will likely occur around midnight, or early in the morning. As a cold front passes on Friday, breezy northwest winds will lead to temperatures falling into the 40s by the afternoon. Look for those 40s to continue this weekend. There could also be another round of rain and mixed precipitation on Sunday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

THIS AFTERNOON: E 5-15 MPH

WEDNESDAY: W 10-20 MPH

THIS AFTERNOON: Clouds thicken. Showers arrive late... snow to the NORTHWEST. HIGH: 44

TONIGHT: Rain likely. Snow NORTHWEST... mostly 2-4″ in north-central Wisconsin. Brisk wind late. LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy at times with west wind gusts to 25 mph. HIGH: 47 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: Occasional showers and a few non-severe thunderstorms. Turning breezy and milder. HIGH: 60 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: Another round of morning showers and storms. Windy, temperatures fall through the day. HIGH: 54 (around Midnight) LOW: 29

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and cold again. HIGH: 43 LOW 30

SUNDAY: Cloudy. Rain develops, with a wintry mix or snow NORTH. HIGH: 42 LOW: 33

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Early flakes? HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.