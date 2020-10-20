Advertisement

Missing pet dog rescued near Fond du Lac River

Fond du Lac Fire rescues missing dog. Oct. 20, 2020.
Fond du Lac Fire rescues missing dog. Oct. 20, 2020.(Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Shibu Inu named Foxy is being reunited with his family thanks to some Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue crews.

Foxy was reported missing on Oct. 12, meaning he had been separated from his family for eight days. Missing dog fliers had been posted in the city.

On Tuesday morning, Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue was called to the area of 2nd Street near the Fond du Lac River to rescue a dog. It was the missing pup Foxy.

Photos posted on Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue’s social media pages show a member of the rescue team descend a ladder to the edge of the river. That’s where Foxy was waiting.

The Fire Department says Foxy is “safe and sound.”

FDLFR responded to the area at 2nd St at the Fond du Lac River to assist police rescuing a dog. Foxy is safe and sound and will be reunited with its owner.

Posted by City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue on Tuesday, October 20, 2020

