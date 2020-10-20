Advertisement

Man shot and killed in Waupaca

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - A man is in custody after a fatal shooting in Waupaca.

On Oct. 19, at about 10:20 p.m., Waupaca Police were called to a report of an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Officers found the victim in the roadway with an “apparent gunshot wound.” He was taken to a hospital in Waupaca where he was pronounced dead.

“A male was taken into custody on scene,” police say.

Officers have not released the name of the victim or the man in custody.

They did not release the location of the shooting, but said it was within the city of Waupaca.

“The public is not in danger,” police say.

The shooting remains under investigation. Action 2 News will update this story as we get new information.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain here, snow to the west

Updated: 1 hour ago
Our next weathermaker will bring rain across eastern Wisconsin late this afternoon and through most of tonight.

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
Although the day starts out dry, rain arrives in the afternoon.

Schools Rule

De Pere School District looks at gating criteria to bring students back in-person

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kati Anderson
Realistically, for students to return to school, the number of percent positive cases would need to be at or below eight percent.

News

De Pere School district discusses timeline of having students return to classroom

Updated: 11 hours ago
De Pere School district discusses timeline of having students return to classroom

Latest News

News

Effort to recall Governor Evers may move forward

Updated: 11 hours ago
Effort to recall Governor Evers may move forward

News

City of Green Bay: 30% of all registered voters have already voted

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to city officials, the Clerk’s Office has received 25,494 absentee ballot requests from the currently 55,938 registered voters.

News

Group looking to recall Evers says they’ve met the minimum number of required petition signatures

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
An effort to recall Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers regarding his handling of the COVID-19, as well as the riots in Kenosha, might be moving forward.

News

Wisconsin Attorney General talks about election security and safety

Updated: 15 hours ago
Wisconsin Attorney General talks about election security and safety

News

Former Wisconsin governor pleads for mask compliance

Updated: 15 hours ago
Former Wisconsin governor pleads for mask compliance

News

Oshkosh native speaks about COVID-19 front-line experience

Updated: 15 hours ago
Oshkosh native speaks about COVID-19 front-line experience