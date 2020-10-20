Man shot and killed in Waupaca

WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - A man is in custody after a fatal shooting in Waupaca.

On Oct. 19, at about 10:20 p.m., Waupaca Police were called to a report of an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Officers found the victim in the roadway with an “apparent gunshot wound.” He was taken to a hospital in Waupaca where he was pronounced dead.

“A male was taken into custody on scene,” police say.

Officers have not released the name of the victim or the man in custody.

They did not release the location of the shooting, but said it was within the city of Waupaca.

“The public is not in danger,” police say.

The shooting remains under investigation. Action 2 News will update this story as we get new information.

