Advertisement

Green Bay Popeyes restaurant opens Friday, Oct. 23

The delicious Popeye's spicy chicken sandwich
The delicious Popeye's spicy chicken sandwich (KOTA)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s a new chicken sandwich in town. Popeyes will open its Green Bay restaurant on Friday, Oct. 23.

Popeyes is located at 1860 West Mason, not too far from the Festival Foods and Walmart stores on that side of town.

Friday’s grand opening includes giveaways for lucky cluckers waiting for their first taste of a famous Popeyes Chicken sandwich.

Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, the grand opening is drive-through only. People will not be allowed to gather in the lobby or form lines inside the restaurant.

CEO Brian Smith says his traffic control team hopes to keep traffic to Taylor Street and off of busy West Mason.

Popeyes has restaurants in Appleton and Manitowoc. People waited in line for hours during the grand opening in Appleton.

Store hours are 10:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Popeyes became a social media sensation when they introduced their chicken sandwich. The sandwiches are so popular Popeyes experienced a nationwide chicken sandwich outage last August.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Missing pet dog rescued near Fond du Lac River

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Foxy was reported missing on Oct. 12, meaning he had been separated from his family for eight days

Community

Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity celebrating 121st home dedication

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kristyn Allen
It will be dedicated to the Perez family, who was in need of a home that is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Community

Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade announces alternate celebration with Santa

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Instead of a parade, the parade organizers will host “Santa Claus is Coming to Appleton.”

Community

CP kicks off virtual auction fundraiser

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:29 AM CDT
|
By Kristyn Allen
CP is kicking off its annual auction at a time when every dollar matters for the organization that helps people with all abilities.

Latest News

News

Teenager donating tie-blankets to Children’s-Wisconsin Fox Valley Hospital in Neenah

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT
|
By Dakota Sherek
Fourteen-year-old Parker Wilson has been busy making blankets because she recently discovered a need at Neenah’s Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin.

News

Hundreds of families participate in Oshkosh’s Truck-or-Treat event

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT
|
By Dakota Sherek
In Oshkosh two of its big kid-friendly events had to be cancelled because of COVID-19, but the city came up with an alternative.

Community

Local museum receiving a lifeline from the community during pandemic

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 3:38 PM CDT
|
By Jeff Alexander
During the pandemic, many arts organizations, like local museums, have really suffered from a loss of revenue, but one museum in Two Rivers is receiving a lifeline from the community.

Community

Bellevue man creates spooky Halloween light show

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:34 AM CDT
|
By Kristyn Allen
The lights are synchronized to music. Just tune your radio to 88.7.

Community

Oshkosh hosting drive-through Truck or Treat a Menominee Park

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:41 AM CDT
|
By Kristyn Allen
Truck or Treat is intended to be a safe Halloween experience during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Community

Kohler business to become first restaurant to install sanitizing technology for indoor dining

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT
|
By Aisha Morales
The restaurant discovered Far UVC 222 sanitizing technology, teaming up with Healthe, Inc. to install it.