Green Bay Popeyes restaurant opens Friday, Oct. 23

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s a new chicken sandwich in town. Popeyes will open its Green Bay restaurant on Friday, Oct. 23.

Popeyes is located at 1860 West Mason, not too far from the Festival Foods and Walmart stores on that side of town.

Friday’s grand opening includes giveaways for lucky cluckers waiting for their first taste of a famous Popeyes Chicken sandwich.

Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, the grand opening is drive-through only. People will not be allowed to gather in the lobby or form lines inside the restaurant.

CEO Brian Smith says his traffic control team hopes to keep traffic to Taylor Street and off of busy West Mason.

Popeyes has restaurants in Appleton and Manitowoc. People waited in line for hours during the grand opening in Appleton.

Store hours are 10:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Popeyes became a social media sensation when they introduced their chicken sandwich. The sandwiches are so popular Popeyes experienced a nationwide chicken sandwich outage last August.

