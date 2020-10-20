Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity celebrating 121st home dedication

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity will dedicated its 121st home Tuesday.

The non-profit organization has faced some challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but continues its mission to build affordable housing for local families.

The home is located on S. Buchanan St in Green Bay. It will be dedicated to the Perez family, who was in need of a home that is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The home is wheelchair accessible and has lower counter tops, accessible bathrooms. All bedrooms are on the main level.

“For us, being homeowners means stability, security, and not worrying about having a roof over our heads. We are so blessed to partner with Habitat for Humanity, and we look forward to all of the opportunities homeownership will offer us,” reads a statement from the Perez family.

The family went through an application process and put in more than 500 hours of work on the home.

Habitat will hold a live virtual dedication on their Facebook page at noon.

Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity has managed to stay on track with building houses during the pandemic. In March, the organization had to close some of its build sites to the public. General contractors and experienced volunteers have been carrying the load.

“Moving our mission forward is the most important thing, and at the heart of our mission we want to make sure that we’re still building. We’re still building for homeowners. We did go from six builds that we were going to do this year down to five for funding reasons and time,” says Michelle Heeler, Director of Family and Volunteer Services.

Heeler says the need is growing. Nearly 100 people attended a recent informational session.

How to donate, volunteer or apply for home ownership: https://www.greenbayhabitat.org/

