Advertisement

Firefighters rescue kitten trapped for 6 hours under car hood

By WFMZ Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 1:40 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WFMZ) - Firefighters were called to the scene of a rescue in Pennsylvania when a weeks old cat became trapped under the hood of a car.

Noreen Krymski had seen a stray kitten whisking around the parking lot at work all morning last Wednesday before it disappeared. But she soon heard its meow – from somewhere in her car’s engine compartment.

“We put tuna fish underneath it, all kinds of stuff, and it wouldn’t come out,” Krymski said.

After two hours and several calls to animal shelters, the cat was still inside the car, so Krymski made one more call, this time to the fire department.

“We were her last option. So, we headed on out there,” said Capt. Kenny McCardell with Spring Township Fire and Rescue. “Usually in a vehicle rescue scenario, we try to detangle the car from the victim, so we kind of used that same approach.”

About an hour into the operation, McCardell got underneath the car and felt a fuzzy spot inside the bumper.

“Kind of the corner of the bumper is where it was wedged in, a real tight area,” he said.

The kitten, who is just a few weeks old and weighs less than 2 pounds, finally saw daylight again after the two-hour rescue, making it six hours it had been stuck inside the engine compartment.

One of Krymski’s relatives gave the cat, now named Da Bebe, a loving home.

Copyright 2020 WFMZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Weeks old kitten rescued from car's engine compartment

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
A Pennslyvania woman called firefighters after she heard a weeks old kitten meow from somewhere in her car’s engine compartment.

National

Large earthquake off Alaska prompts tsunami fears

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Alaska Earthquake Center said the quake was widely felt in communities along the southern coast, including Sand Point, Chignik, Unalaska and the Kenai Peninsula.

National

Elderly couple rescued by good Samaritans after car crashes into canal

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCBS Staff
Police say the couple was involved in a minor accident with two other cars, which sent them careening through a fence and into the canal.

National

'An amazement': Good Samaritans jump into canal to save elderly couple from sinking car

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Police say the couple was involved in a minor accident with two other cars, which sent them careening through a fence and into the canal.

Latest News

Schools Rule

De Pere School District looks at gating criteria to bring students back in-person

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kati Anderson
Realistically, for students to return to school, the number of percent positive cases would need to be at or below eight percent.

News

De Pere School district discusses timeline of having students return to classroom

Updated: 3 hours ago
De Pere School district discusses timeline of having students return to classroom

News

Effort to recall Governor Evers may move forward

Updated: 3 hours ago
Effort to recall Governor Evers may move forward

News

City of Green Bay: 30% of all registered voters have already voted

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to city officials, the Clerk’s Office has received 25,494 absentee ballot requests from the currently 55,938 registered voters.

National

Jeff Bridges says he has lymphoma, cites good prognosis

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jeff Bridges says he is being treated for lymphoma and his prognosis is good.

News

Group looking to recall Evers says they’ve met the minimum number of required petition signatures

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
An effort to recall Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers regarding his handling of the COVID-19, as well as the riots in Kenosha, might be moving forward.