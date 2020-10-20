Advertisement

Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade announces alternate celebration with Santa

Appleton Christmas parade (WBAY photo)
Appleton Christmas parade (WBAY photo)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The traditional Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade will not be held this year due to COVID-19, but organizers are still inviting Santa Claus to come to town.

The Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade Facebook has announced an alternate celebration for 2020. Typically, thousands of people gather in downtown Appleton to watch the yearly celebration of the holidays. Due to the high spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, people are encouraged not to gather in large groups.

Instead of a parade, the parade organizers will host “Santa Claus is Coming to Appleton.” It starts Nov. 24 and will continue each Tuesday until Christmas.

These events will feature Santa’s float and Appleton Police and Fire vehicles.

Organizers have set up Appleton’s Santa Tracker so families will know when he’s coming through town. CLICK HERE to view the Appleton Santa Tracker.

Note the following dates and locations:

• East: Nov. 24

• Southeast: Dec. 1

• West: Dec. 8

• Southwest: Dec. 15

• North: Dec. 22

Organizers say Santa will be following COVID-19 protocols and they ask the community to do likewise. Families are encouraged to wave to him from inside homes or from yards.

The City of Appleton Parade Committee encourages people and businesses to decorate homes and stores for a Hope for the Holidays decoration contest. CLICK HERE for more information.

